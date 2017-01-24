Gro CRM We have been very careful about the design of Gro CRM. We made sure the design is simple yet powerful, streamlined but not cluttered, and feature rich all the way down to the smallest device

Gro Software today introduced Gro CRM, its revolutionary enterprise class Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform which was built with intelligence and security as its core foundation. Gro CRM uses military-grade encryption to protect customer data and is also PCI-DSS compliant.

Gro CRM includes both customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource management (ERP) features and functionality. Core features include a 360 view of your business via the real-time dashboard, the ability to track contacts and accounts, manage leads and opportunities, communicate with clients, schedule followups and tasks, create quotes and invoices, create purchase orders and manage inventory. Additional features include email integration, receipt expense tracking, report generation, credit card processing and many more enterprise-class CRM features.

Gro CRM is ideal for companies and teams ranging in size from one to 500 users. The open design of the product provides flexibility to fit a wide range of industries including, but not limited to, sales and marketing organizations, customer service, manufacturing, telecom, health care, financial services and startups.

Gro CRM’s primary design focus has been on security and ease of use. “We have been very careful about the design of Gro CRM. We made sure the design is simple yet powerful, streamlined but not cluttered, and feature rich all the way down to the smallest device,” says Scott Smith, Product Marketing Manager. “We built all of this on top of a secure platform.”

Gro CRM is empowering iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AppleTV users with a CRM sales platform that is built exclusively around the Apple ecosystem and written in Apple’s new modern Swift 3 programming language.

Pricing and Availability

Gro CRM is available immediately through the Apple® App Store(https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gro-crm/id1150281533?ls=1&mt=8) and on the Gro CRM website. The download is free but requires an annual subscription. Basic subscriptions are available for 24.99 USD/user/month (billed annually) and Pro subscriptions are available for 49.99 USD/user/month (billed annually) A 14-day free trial is available on the Gro CRM website at https://www.grocrm.com/product/trial/

About Gro Software

Gro CRM is the sales platform with intelligence and security, helping companies mobilize their sales, drive growth and revolutionize their business around the world.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Gro Software is founded by a dedicated team of Apple developers, ex-Apple employees, designers and CRM experts. For more information please visit https://www.grocrm.com or call 1-(800) 926-7059