We hope that San Diego families will come and join us at the January 28th kick-off party and enjoy a fun day at Boomers and support heart health!

Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air in San Diego announces the official launch for their 2017 collaboration with the American Heart Association; “Howe” Healthy is Your Heart Drawing Contest The drawing contest asks children to draw their idea of how to stay healthy and active. Each year, Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air receives over 600 entries. The culmination of the joint effort will be celebrated at the 2017 AHA Heart Ball Gala and fundraiser on May 13, 2017.

This year, the official "Howe" Healthy is Your Heart Drawing Contest Kick-off Party will be held at Boomers, providing a fun and active day for kids in the community. Join the AHA and Bill Howe on Saturday, January 28, from 10AM-1PM at 6999 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111. Bill Howe will be giving free 4-hour passes to the first 50 guests to visit and register at their heart health table and raffling off 5 Boomers season passes throughout the day. Additional 4-hour passes can be purchased for a discounted rate by mentioning Bill Howe and the AHA.

Bill Howe started the San Diego plumbing company in 1980 and has remained family-owned and operated for 37 years with three generations running day-to-day operations. Their mission has always included giving back to the community and supporting important issues like health and wellness. They have partnered with the AHA for over 5 years, and this is the 6th annual “Howe” Healthy is Your Heart Drawing Contest.

The Grand Prize winner receives a $250 Toys R Us gift card and their school will receive a $1,000 donation to use in the arts and physical education departments. Each age category winner will receive a $100 Toys R Us gift card, and a special Facebook vote will be held in April. The Facebook Favorite winner will also receive a $100 Toys R Us gift card. View Past winners.

“It is so important for us to give back to the community. We share the AHA mission of healthy lifestyles in our own company and family, and we are so excited to help support them again in 2017,” said Tina Howe Vice President of Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air. “We hope that San Diego families will come and join us at the January 28th kick-off party and enjoy a fun day at Boomers. There will be plenty of opportunities to speak with the AHA, learn about heart health from a heart doctor, enter our contest, and enjoy all that Boomers has to offer such as miniature golf, go karts, a rock climbing wall and more. It really is a blast!”

For more information about the AHA Heart Ball, visit their event page here #LifeisWhy

For more information about the San Diego plumbing company’s “Howe” Healthy is Your Heart Drawing Contest, visit http://www.billhowe.com/HealthyHeartsContest, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!