CMITech Company, a leader in cost effective, high performance iris recognition systems, will exhibit its innovative EF-45 iris recognition terminal at Intersec Dubai from January 22 to 24, 2017 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The EF-45 will be exhibited in partnership with CMITech’s distribution partner in the region, ScreenCheck ME.

The booth number is SA G37.

The EF-45 is an integrated iris recognition terminal that features a highly intuitive user experience, which displays the user’s face on a high resolution 5.0 inch touch screen display during positioning. Compared to previous positioning technologies, such as mirror and LED systems, face display positioning will provide superior user ease of use, sometimes called usability or convenience. User positioning is highly intuitive, making it ideal for all subjects including those with limited device familiarity.

In addition, the EF-45 is an embedded device, with all image processing on-board, including the option for local iris matching. The system will be offered initially in two configurations, one for ID management applications, and one for physical access control that will include a comprehensive set of wired connections such as Wiegand and a multi-class ID card reader. Pricing will also be substantially lower than the Company’s current embedded offering,

“The Intersec exhibition is an excellent venue for demonstrating our EF-45 system to a global audience of access control and other security experts, integrators and end customers,” said Dr. JJ Chae, CEO of CMITech. “We are also highly pleased to participate in this very important show with our Middle East partner, ScreenCheck, because of their outstanding capabilities to serve regional end customers.”

About CMITech Company, Ltd.

CMITech is a leading developer of high performance, cost effective iris recognition systems for the global biometrics and secure identity assurance markets. Founded in 2009 by Dr. JJ Chae, a true pioneer in the field of iris recognition biometrics, CMITech’s vision is to develop a range of iris recognition products that combine outstanding usability, exceptional quality and performance with value. CMITech’s compact, robust systems are suitable for the widest range of applications, including large scale enrollment programs, immigration and border control, law enforcement, healthcare, financial services and access control.

CMITech is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and maintains its principal sales and marketing office in San Jose, California, USA. Visit http://www.cmi-tech.com.

About ScreenCheck ME.

Being a specialized distributor in Identification, Biometrics, RFID and Security products across twenty five countries in the Middle East and Africa, ScreenCheck ME distributes world’s leading brands in ID card issuance, time & attendance, access control, and video surveillance applications. Winner of Dubai SME 100 award, ScreenCheck is one of UAE’s leading companies for growth, technical innovation and investment in Human Capital. Visit http://www.screencheckme.com.