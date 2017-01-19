Centric Software PLM Chosen by Luxury Knitwear Expert Bettina

Luxury knitwear expert Bettina choose Centric Software PLM We wanted a single, reliable and sustainable tool. But most importantly, we wanted to find a partner that would really understand our traditional way of working and would offer a solution adapted to a changing marketplace.

Centric Software announces that Bettina, a luxury knitwear expert, has selected Centric’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to optimize collection creation, development and production. Centric Software is the leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for fashion, retail, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies.

Bettina was named after the famous model Bettina Graziani. Graziani founded the company in 1954 and designed the first two collections during the Gold Age of Haute Couture. While still preserving their traditional roots and culture, the company expanded its activity over the years and now develops knitwear collections for renowned French Haute Couture houses.

In order to support their support collection creation and development process, Bettina began a comprehensive PLM selection search, employing the services of an independent advisor, Monaco Informatique Service, in order to select the best possible partner.

“We wanted a single, reliable and sustainable tool,” explains Philippe Prud’homme, Bettina CEO. “But most importantly, we wanted to find a partner that would really understand our traditional way of working and would offer a solution adapted to a changing marketplace.”

Following an exhaustive search, Centric PLM was selected on the strength of its flexibility, configurability and functionality.

“Centric PLM solution spans the entire product lifecycle and is the only PLM company that provides such innovative and flexible solutions, without needing any specific development. This not only reduces costs but also speeds up deployment and allows for the fast training of our teams,” continued Prud’homme.

Centric PLM will also enhance communication between Bettina’s teams and suppliers. “With Centric PLM, all product information is gathered in the same place which will enable our teams to access reliable information, a single version of the truth which will ultimately help to boost productivity,” said Prud’homme.

“Bettina is the unique combination of traditional craftsmanship and innovation. We are very proud of this new partnership and the role we will play in helping Bettina create beautiful products while digitally transforming their design, development and production process,” Chris Groves, Centric Software CEO.

