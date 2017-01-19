Shift4 and TAM Retail Offer Joint EMV Solution for Retailers

Our ultimate goal is to help retailers improve efficiencies, reduce loss, increase revenues and improve the shopping experience.

Payment gateway provider Shift4 Corporation and unified point-of-sale solution provider TAM Retail, a division of Lode Data Systems, Inc., today announced the general availability of their joint EMV-certified solution for retailers.

The solution includes:



Layered payment security: EMV helps prevent the fraudulent use of stolen card data in card-present environments. With Shift4’s DOLLARS ON THE NET and The Assistant Manager™ (TAM), retailers can process EMV payments while adding the layered security of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. This keeps sensitive cardholder data out of the merchant’s payment processing environment, greatly reducing their breach profile and PCI scope — and protecting their customers’ payment data from hackers.

Thirteen supported devices: Shift4 currently supports a variety of EMV-capable terminals by Ingenico Group and Verifone, with options for USB, serial, Ethernet, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. This reduces friction for retail organizations implementing EMV across multiple profit centers.

Bank and processor neutrality: Shift4 is currently certified for EMV with eight major processors in the U.S. and Canada — with more on the way — delivering unparalleled coverage of acquirers in North America and the Caribbean. This makes it easy for retailers to adopt EMV without changing their financial relationships and gives them the freedom to negotiate the best payment processing rates or make a switch if needed.

Bruce Lode, executive vice president, TAM Retail, said:

“Our ultimate goal is to help retailers improve efficiencies, reduce loss, increase revenues and improve the shopping experience. Integrating to DOLLARS ON THE NET helps our many customers to achieve all of these goals, enabling consumers to shop with ease and confidence and assuring retailers that their payment data is protected.”

Dave Oder, CEO, Shift4, said:

“Shift4 offers retailers an EMV-certified solution with more device and processor combinations than any other industry player, alleviating the financial burden and hassle of overhauling their entire infrastructure just to adopt EMV. Shift4 is proud to partner with TAM Retail to create a flexible solution that incorporates the improved verification of credit and debit cards at physical points of sale along with the layered security of our tokenization and point-to-point encryption technologies.”

To learn more about EMV adoption with Shift4, visit http://www.shift4.com/EMV or call 800.265.5795.

For more information about The Assistant Manager (TAM), visit http://www.tamretail.com or call 888.843.1476.

About Shift4 Corporation

Shift4 stands alone as the last major player in the payments space to remain independent, self-funded, privately held and merchant focused. Our DOLLARS ON THE NET® payment gateway comes with all the bells and whistles: pre- and post-settlement auditing, fraud controls, support for new technologies like EMV and mobile, secure connections to nearly every major bank and processor in North America, and 350+ certified integrations to leading POS, PMS, and e-commerce platforms. Shift4 invests heavily in payment security — we invented tokenization and own nine payment-security patents. We empower our 33,000+ merchant customers with the flexibility to customize our secure payment processing solutions to fit their business. Learn more at http://www.shift4.com.

About TAM Retail, a division of Lode Data Systems, Inc

.

Founded in 1980, Lode Data Systems, Inc.is privately held and headquartered in Orland Park, Illinois. TAM Retail is a leading and independent software vendor and software developer, providing solutions, products and services that help retail businesses and non-profits converge commerce. TAM Retail is a Microsoft® Certified Partner and part of the Microsoft® ISV Royalty Partner Program. The Assistant Manager™ (TAM) is currently available in English throughout the United States and Canada and internationally. More information about The Assistant Manager™ (TAM) can be found at http://www.tamretail.com, or email to sales(at)tamretail(dot)com, or call toll-free phone in the U.S. at (888) 843-1476 or (708) 460-0999.