What do PayPal, Google Drive, and APS have in common? They've all been recognized by G2 Crowd as the Best Software of 2017. APS, a leader in cloud-based workforce management solutions and payroll tax compliance services, announced today that the company has been named Best Software for HR Teams | 2017 for its Core HR and Payroll solutions, and Best Software for Administration Teams | 2017 for its Time Tracking solution by G2 Crowd. These achievements support the company's belief that providing a unified, internally developed technology makes payroll, core HR, time & attendance, ACA compliance and reporting, and recruiting & onboarding easier for small and midsize businesses.

The lists are based on over 11,000 user review scores and rankings for over 2,000 payroll and core HR products. APS users gave top reviews for benefits like customer support and ease of use. "...[I]t is the ease of use that I most appreciate," said Don Meazell, CFO at St. Bernard Project, Inc. "Most of my professional career I have been involved with payroll software and I am impressed with APS."



APS was recognized in the following software categories:

Best Core HR Software 2017 for mid-market companies

Best Payroll Software 2017 for small businesses

Best Payroll Software 2017 for mid-market companies

Best Time Tracking Software 2017 for mid-market companies

APS's Core HR solution specifically received high recognition. "APS Core HR's users consistently commended the product in 2016. Mid-market users recognized the tool as a stand-out product to be used by HR teams," said George Gion at G2 Crowd. "It received the highest average score for ease of use, quality of support, and meets requirements in core HR (mid-market)."

About APS

APS is a national workforce management solutions provider committed to delivering exceptional technology and service. Our unified platform includes online payroll services, core HR, time & attendance, ACA reporting and compliance tools, and recruiting & onboarding services and is used by companies in a wide range of industries.