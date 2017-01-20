"Christian and Sam, with their deep agency and client experience will continue to bring innovation to our client programs as well as continue to help develop our business and build our teams,” said Lanya Zambrano, Co-founder and President of Firewood.

Firewood Marketing has promoted two marketing executives to senior roles, providing expanded leadership as the agency grows to serve its roster of high-tech clients throughout San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Christian Hamilton was named Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement & Activation. In this role, Christian will lead the development of global, high-touch customer and partner engagement. Programs will encompass live and online events, channel incentive programs, content and insights development, partner education and training, and support of global infrastructure. Christian brings deep experience in direct marketing, brand building, and positioning. He has worked for small agencies, growing start-ups, and large corporations, including eBay, Google, and NRG. An innovation enthusiast, he loves new markets, new products, and new ways of doing business. His previous role at Firewood was Vice President, Client Services and Global Lead, where he served as global account lead for key accounts at Google.

Sam Haskin was named Senior Vice President, Client Services. In his new role, Sam will work across the agency to provide strategic leadership and management of Firewood’s client base, while helping the client service practice and processes scale to meet the demands of the agency’s growing business. Sam has worked in the digital marketing and media space for the better part of his 20-year career, helping to develop online media strategies for clients of agencies including SolutionSet/Epsilon, Razorfish, and McCann Erickson Worldgroup. His experience includes digital leadership, strategy, and innovation across industry verticals including high tech, media and entertainment, video games, and automotive. Prior to this role, Sam was Firewood’s Vice President, Marketing Operations, where he focused on key client accounts, providing insight and direction to their life-cycle management and targeted messaging programs.

“Christian and Sam, with their deep agency and client experience will continue to bring innovation to our client programs as well as continue to help develop our business and build our teams,” said Lanya Zambrano, Co-founder and President of Firewood.

Firewood’s client base currently includes Airbnb, Google, and LinkedIn, as well as several start-ups and other high-tech brands. The agency’s popular embedded model, where it provides marketing teams that work in close collaboration on-site or virtually with clients, has attracted growing interest from companies looking for increased efficiency and effectiveness from their marketing agency partners. Firewood currently employs more than 110 people across its home office and client locations throughout the Bay Area.

In recognition of Firewood’s growth, the San Francisco Business Times recently listed the company as No. 15 on its list of “Largest Bay Area Advertising Agencies” and profiled the agency in its “Building a Business” series spotlighting local entrepreneurs.

About Firewood Marketing

San Francisco-based Firewood Marketing provides performance-based marketing solutions for a variety of clients, including notable high-tech brands, start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies alike. They partner with clients both through a traditional agency model and through an innovative, embedded approach. Firewood Marketing offers strategy and planning, digital marketing, creative services, and event management. They are a team of dedicated professionals who work hard to deliver above expectations with curiosity that expands far beyond their work. To learn more, visit http://www.firewoodmarketing.com.