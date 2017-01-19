The record number of applicants for this year’s award illustrates the importance that today’s fleets and heavy-duty leaders are placing on deploying safety in everyday practices

PRECO Electronics, the global leader in heavy-duty vehicle collision mitigation, today announced the 2016 Safety in Motion Award recipients as Solid Waste Association of North America’s (SWANA) David Biderman and City of Oxnard Environmental Resources Division’s George Van Hemert. Both recipients have continually demonstrated their unparalleled commitment to safety to distinguish themselves as leaders in safety.

The 2016 Safety in Motion Award also recognized Clint McGinty of Phoenix Services and James Zertuche of NAPCO Precast as finalists for this year’s award. Both runners-up continue to drive safety within their companies and industries. PRECO congratulates them on their nominations and recognition for being finalists for the 2016 Safety in Motion Award

“We have made safety a core value at SWANA over the past year, and I am pleased to accept this award. Nothing we do at SWANA is more important than making sure the hard-working men and women in the waste industry, in both the United States and Canada, go home to their families safely at the end of each day,” said Biderman, Executive Director and CEO. “We have had great success at the local level through our new Safety Ambassador program in our chapters, and other SWANA safety initiatives. This heightened level of awareness is encouraging new technology and best practices that positively impact safety performance in the waste and recycling industry.”

“The waste and recycling industry is one of the most dangerous industries because of its close interactions between heavy-duty machinery and individuals,” said Van Hemert, Health & Safety Supervisor. “I am proud to receive the 2016 Safety in Motion Award and to be recognized as a safety leader in the City of Oxnard and the waste and recycling industry.”

Biderman’s continual promotion of safety has allowed him to be recognized as an industry safety thought leader. His actions have led to companies and local governments adopting the most effective safety practices in order to reduce the incidences and severity of heavy-duty vehicle accidents.

Van Hemert’s proactive safety measures are reflected by the reduction of Workers' Comp injuries to the lowest level on record for his division as recorded by AIMS Insurance. City of Oxnard Environmental Resources Division’s Indemnity costs were lower than any other company of similar size and industry in Southern California. Van Hemert attributes this to identifying and deploying best in class safety technology and practices.

“The record number of applicants for this year’s award illustrates the importance that today’s fleets and heavy-duty leaders are placing on deploying safety in everyday practices,” said Matt Wood, vice president of sales at PRECO. “As a leader within our market, PRECO has the opportunity to recognize organizations and individuals that are taking the initiative to enhance safety awareness within their industries. This year’s awardees understand the benefits of being proactive in their adoption of safety practices, with the ultimate goal of reducing avoidable accidents and saving lives.”

Past recipients include representatives from Rumpke Waste & Recycling, Honolulu Disposal, Unimin, and Montana-Dakota Utilities.

About the Safety in Motion Award

PRECO’s commitment to heavy-duty vehicle safety has continued to move safety forward. As a safety leader, Preco identifies and honors other professionals who also keep safety moving forward in their companies, communities, and industries. PRECO Electronics established the Safety in Motion Award to honor one person each year who is the voice of safety in their industry.

The award criteria includes:

Initiative: The ideal candidate will initiate candid discussions, programs (corporate, community, or industry), and/or give voice to safety issues in the industry or community.

Imagination: The ideal candidate will demonstrate creative and original suggestions to move safety into the forefront of the community, legislature, company or industry they serve.

Involvement: The ideal candidate will take an active role in industry associations, community safety programs, and/or corporate/legislative policy changes to advance safety.

About PRECO Electronics

PRECO is the global leader of collision mitigation solutions for heavy-duty equipment industries. PRECO believes that those responsible for heavy-duty equipment operations have a desire to keep the people and property around them safe and free from harm. We design, engineer and manufacture collision mitigation technology optimized for heavy-duty equipment. Our safety products have survived the industry’s most rigorous testing for unstoppable performance in the harshest working conditions imaginable, so operators and fleets can perform with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Established in 1947, PRECO has been providing safety solutions to heavy-duty industries for almost 70 years. Learn more at http://www.PRECO.com and follow us on Twitter @PrecoElec.