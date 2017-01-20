ATS Appoints Kevin Whatcott as Executive Vice President of Finance

We are excited to start the new year off with Kevin as part of the management team.

ATS, an innovator and premier provider of water treatment technology and safety shower solutions announced today that Kevin Whatcott has been named Executive Vice President of Finance. As Executive VP of Finance, Kevin will focus on the expansion and rapid growth of ATS across all markets. Kevin has over 20 years of diverse leadership experience and business expertise focused on expanding opportunities and resolving complex financial and operational challenges. Kevin will report to Richard E. Allred, President and CEO of ATS.

“We are excited to start the new year off with Kevin as part of the management team. We expect explosive growth this year with our core business units and especially with our Global Water Projects. Kevin’s experience will help us navigate that growth,” said Richard E. Allred, CEO.

Over the course of his career, Kevin has served in senior leadership positions in a wide variety of industries including renewable energy, mineral exploration, technology, healthcare, and banking. In prior roles, Kevin has been instrumental in evaluating and adapting business strategy and processes to enable rapid growth and financial milestones while achieving improved operational transparency. He has led the financial planning and analysis functions in several public companies including a $1.5 billion global business division with operations in over 40 countries. Kevin earned an MBA from Brigham Young University and a BA in economics from Utah State University.

Additional Information

For more information about Kevin Whatcott, Richard E. Allred, and the ATS Executive Leadership Team, visit ATSSmartSolutions.com.

About ATS

Alpine Technical Services (ATS) is an innovator and specialty chemical solution provider for customers in the Oil & Gas and the Municipal Water market segments. Also ATS provides high end safety showers for the industrial safety market. ATS specializes in water treatment and waterways solutions with innovative products and methods. To solve problems, we partner with our customers and provide the expertise, experience, technology, and program management capabilities to large-scale oil field fracking and completion operations as well as water, clean drinking water, and wastewater projects.

Since its inception in 1979, ATS has excelled in utilizing industry-best practices and protocols in treating ultrapure water systems, industrial water processes, wastewater, municipal drinking water, and using water optimization and recovery systems along with innovative chemistry and equipment in the North America and global markets. We support large and mid-market oil producers in the Permian, Uintah and Bakken oil basins. And, we provide industrial safety solutions to oil refineries and heavy industries. ATS partners and consults with its customers to solve problems and create business outcomes.

In our core water line of business, our team provides world-class solutions that work to improve water quality in an environmentally-friendly and sustainable manner. The outcomes of our efforts and solutions are a cleaner environment for the world community and management and use of Earth’s most precious resource---WATER.