Smartsheet Expands Operations with New Office in Boston

Smartsheet the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced the company is opening a new Boston office, its second location after its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. As one of the world’s fastest growing tech companies, Smartsheet currently has more than 460 employees with plans to bring on 300 new hires in 2017 to help serve its growing customer base, which includes over 65,000 brands and half of the Fortune 500.

Located in a historic building in Boston’s Leather District, the new office will have the capacity for up to 140 employees focused on sales, customer success and support. Smartsheet selected Boston because, similar to the Seattle area, it has a vibrant tech scene with a strong talent pool. With a new east coast location, Smartsheet can better serve customers in eastern U.S. and European time zones. Boston-based employees will work from WeWork until the office officially opens in Q2.

“Our expansion to the east coast is a direct reflection of the tremendous demand we're seeing in cloud collaboration,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “Building out a world-class team in Boston’s vibrant tech hub is a critical part of serving both U.S. and international customers.”

Consistently recognized as a great place to work, Smartsheet was featured as a “Highest Rated Private Cloud Company to Work For” in a new list by Battery Ventures and Glassdoor released in August 2016. Employee reviews on Glassdoor also praise the passionate and accessible senior leadership, work-life balance, amazing company culture, belief in the product and top-notch talent. In addition, Smartsheet was twice recognized as one of Seattle Business Magazine’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For,’ included in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, and named on Forbes’ 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

To view Smartsheet’s current job openings, visit http://www.smartsheet.com/careers.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work. Its award-winning solutions deliver value for tens of thousands of paying customers and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, customers like Cisco, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet across a range of departments to launch more than 15,000 new projects and processes every day. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and as of January 2017, has 463 employees.