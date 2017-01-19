Romero Insurance Brokers Selects Applied TAMCloud

Applied Systems today announced that Romero Insurance Brokers Ltd. has selected Applied TAMCloud as part of its digital transformation strategy. Designed specifically for the needs of the insurance industry, the Applied Cloud will provide Romero Insurance Brokers the data security and business continuity, flexibility and scalability for optimal business performance.

“Growing businesses require the flexible operations model provided by the cloud whilst not sacrificing data security and reliability,” said Simon Mabb, managing director, Romero Insurance Brokers. “By moving to the cloud with Applied, we can rely on the world’s largest cloud platform built specifically for the insurance industry, ensuring it supports our unique business needs, increases data security, and allows our staff to focus on selling and servicing.”

Applied TAMCloud utilises Applied’s leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. The Applied Cloud provides a flexible operating environment with scalability for business growth, stronger business continuity protection and increased mobile access to business information. Applied Cloud’s service team manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes and ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. The Applied Cloud provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres, whilst maintaining 99.95 percent uptime.

“The pace of business and expanded connectivity is requiring insurance brokers to increase business agility through cloud-based software,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “In partnering with Applied, Romero Insurance Brokers is among more than 5,000 businesses and 70,000 users across four countries whom rely on Applied Cloud to run their business.

