Waukesha-Pearce Industries (WPI), a leader in commercial oil and gas equipment distribution and service solutions, is now the preferred service provider for the GE Oil & Gas line of Hydril pressure control products in all regions of the United States.

Since announcing an expanded partnership with GE Oil & Gas to sell, maintain, and service GE’s Hydril line in 2015, WPI has represented the pressure control products, including blowout preventers, pulsation dampeners, and valves in the U.S. shale regions. Their reach has now expanded across the country.

“By becoming the primary service provider for GE’s Hydril line, we can now provide high quality service while maintaining the integrity and performance of the products,” states Chris Eagleson, General Manager, Field Service, WPI. “This helps us continue to improve speed-to-market, focus on long term customer relationships and invest in the future of land drilling operations.”

With this service infrastructure in place, Hydril customers can now receive service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the U.S.

“When oil and gas customers need service, they need it immediately, right then and there,” states Fred Stow, Director of Business Development for WPI. “Whether it’s Noon on a Tuesday or 9 am on a Sunday morning, WPI can provide that level of responsiveness, and has been doing so for over 90 years.”

For more information please visit wpi.com/Hydril.

About Waukesha-Pearce Industries

Since 1924, WPI has partnered with world class manufacturers to provide equipment and service solutions across a multitude of applications. With highly skilled technicians in all 48 states, WPI effectively addresses and resolves runtime challenges, striving to surpass customer needs through maximized uptime. WPI is a certified distributor for GE Distributed Power and GE Transportation. WPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pearce Industries, Inc. http://www.wpi.com

About GE Oil & Gas

GE Oil & Gas is a unit of GE (NYSE: GE). GE Oil & Gas works on the things that matter in the oil and gas industry. In collaboration with our customers, we push the boundaries of technology to bring energy to the world. From extraction to transportation to end use, we address today’s toughest challenges in order to fuel the future. For more information visit http://www.geoilandgas.com. Follow GE Oil & Gas on Twitter @ GE_OilandGas.

