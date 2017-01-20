Be Group Expands Adding Executive to Support Company Growth

“I am excited to join Be Group and bring my experience in the industry to our clients, applicants and consultants,” said Ed Epstein, VP of Staffing Solutions, Be Group.

Be Group, a talent-placement firm that specializes in the placement of sales, marketing-and-communications and technology professionals, announced today that Ed Epstein has been named Vice President of Staffing Solutions.

As VP of Staffing Solutions, Epstein will be responsible for continued maturation of the placement business while growing Be Group’s contingent staffing offerings.

Epstein has significant experience in the staffing and recruitment industry with more than 30 years in sales, marketing, and management for technology-based consulting and software product firms. Prior to joining Be Group, Epstein was SVP with NTT Data (legacy MISI Company) for 14 years. In that time, he managed the IT staffing teams in Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles. Under Epstein’s leadership, he managed the Philadelphia region for more than six years growing it from 35 consultants to more than 175 and from $4.5M to $22M in annual revenue.

“I am excited to join Be Group and bring my experience in the industry to our clients, applicants and consultants,” said Ed Epstein, VP of Staffing Solutions, Be Group. “Ultimately, my goal is to introduce skilled candidates to successful companies, and I am motivated to help Be Group strive toward that goal.”

Be Group offers a unique approach to the perm and contingent resource process. Candidates are only referred to Be Group; they are not sourced through job boards. After they are hired by our client as either a full-time employee or contract resource, we maintain a responsibility for their tenure and overall success. The concept is not new to the industry but it has been lost in job boards, word searches and email correspondence. Our delivery foundation is representing people and candidates and discussing real client and employer opportunities.

"The partnership and hiring of Ed comes at an opportune time when Be Group is streamlining and preparing for continued growth,” said Staci Bender Epstein, President and CEO, Be Group. "I am confident that Ed will play a large role in the company’s future success and I am thrilled to have him as my partner.”

Together, the husband and wife team has a track record of successfully matching people and companies; they take pride in servicing clients and watching employees thrive in their careers.

About Be Group

Be Group is a talent-placement firm that specializes in identifying permanent and contingent resources of highly qualified sales, marketing-and-communications, and technology professionals. We provide these services to leading organizations across virtually every line of business.

For more information on Be Group, please visit http://www.begroupconnects.com/