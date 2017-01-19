70th Annual Seattle Boat Show Docks Jan. 27, 2017

From stand up paddle boards to super yachts and everything in between, there's something for everyone at the Seattle Boat Show

The countdown is on. The 70th annual Seattle Boat Show is ready to make a splash, cruising into town on Jan. 27 and running through Feb. 4, 2017. It’s the largest show on the West Coast and attracts visitors from across the country and around the globe. From stand-up paddleboards to superyachts and everything in between, it features more than 1,000 boats and yachts in two locations, three acres of the latest and greatest gadgets and gear, 400+ exhibitors, 200+ free seminars and advanced training classes for a fee. There’s also tons of fun to be had at the show. Highlights this year include:

Uncorked—Opening Night, Friday Jan. 29, 5pm – 9pm

Showgoers can sniff, swirl and sip their way through the show, tasting a variety of award-winning Washington and California wines while shopping for the boat of their dreams. (At CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Guinness World Record Attempt for Largest Origami Fish Display

The show is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the most origami fish on display and anyone gets to participate. Families can make it a fun activity to do together at home by following these detailed printable instructions or watching this video. When they come to the show they can drop their fish off at the Information Booth (W-56), see the fish created by kids at Bellevue Children's Academy and Willows Preparatory School and check on the progress towards the goal of 1,500 fish. Or, while at the show pick up some origami paper and make some fish onsite. (At CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Guinness World Record Attempt for Largest Knot Tying Lesson—Sunday, January 29, 9:30 am

Knot just for seasoned boaters, landlubbers too can participate. Participants will learn three knots from a certified sailing instructor. Rope is provided and the first 500 participants will receive free admission to the show and a free Seattle Boat Show hat. Details and directions for admission can be found at: http://www.seattleboatshow.com/knottyingrecord.html (In the stands at CenturyLink Field)

Chowder Chomp—Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29

Six of Seattle's elite seafood restaurants will be battling it out for the title of Best Boat Show Chowder. Showgoers will enjoy free samples of delicious chowders from Pike Place Chowder, Ivar’s, Seattle Fish Co., Bar Harbor, Flying Fish and McCormick & Schmick’s and then can vote for their favorite. The Seattle Boat Show will donate $2,000 on behalf of the winning restaurant to the non-profit, Salmon for Soldiers. (At South Lake Union)

Kids Zone

Kids can enjoy time on the water using the Aqua Paddler boats, build a wooden toy boat, participate in a scavenger hunt, test a trampoline or join the staff of Beach Camp at Sunset Bay for sandcastle building, wakesurf balance boarding and fun photos at the Beach Camp Photo Booth. (At CenturyLink Field Event Center)

See the floating portion of the show from the water with complimentary boat rides

The 20-minute guided tours are in all-electric 21-foot enclosed, heated Duffy boats. It’s a fun way to see the show from a new perspective. Blankets are provided for an added snuggle factor. (At South Lake Union)

Free Admission Monday—Thursday after 5pm

Attendees who bring a non-perishable food donation for Northwest Harvest will receive free admittance to the show. (At CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Women’s Day—Monday, Jan. 30

Women can attend the show for free and enjoy a slate of seminars designed specifically for women, by women boaters. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet, learn and get inspired by some of the most experienced and talented women boaters around. Visit Seattle Boat Show to print the complimentary pass. (Women are free at both locations. Seminars are at CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Sails & Ales—Friday Feb. 3, 5pm – 9pm

What better combination than hops and props? That's what’s on tap for Sails & Ales, the craft beer night. Attendees will be able to cruise the show with ale in hand and enjoy the best of NW brews and boats. (At CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Show Details: A free shuttle runs continuously between CenturyLink Field Event Center and South Lake Union. For a complete list of exhibitors, seminars, travel packages and ticket prices, please visit http://www.SeattleBoatShow.com.

