Roadcase Royale

Nancy Wilson, one of the founding members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Heart, has teamed up with former Prince band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form a new super group called ROADCASE ROYALE. The sound of ROADCASE ROYALE is muscular rock with some R&B/Blues and in depth ballads thrown in, reflecting the iconic sounds of both their respective bands. ROADCASE ROYALE’s debut song is available to stream now via the band’s Soundcloud page. The song, “Get Loud,” is a ROADCASE ROYALE original, and "will debut January 20th immediately following Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!", which will be livestreamed through Facebook. The song will also be featured at the Women’s March on Austin, TX (the largest ever gathering of Texas women) on January 21.

Joining Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals) are lead guitarist Ryan Waters (the musical director for Liv’s solo work and Prince protégé) along with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass), and Ben Smith (drums). Each of the members’ musical talents shines in “Get Loud.” The song begins with a laid-back groove, providing a solid acoustic and electric foundation for Warfield’s vocals – all about getting loud and standing up for women’s equality. “Get Loud” blends this important message with the group's R&B and rock influences, resulting in a uniquely powerful track.

The band has recorded five new original songs as well as plans for a tour early in 2017. Wilson has said, ROADCASE ROYALE’s activity doesn’t mean Heart is going away. “ROADCASE ROYALE is a side project,” she notes, “and not a replacement for Heart.” She also stated that the name ROADCASE ROYALE came to the group during a backstage meeting they had last year, and said “When I came up with the name ROADCASE ROYALE it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy duty road cases that our amps, drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.”

“It’s going to be fun to see our road cases with ROADCASE ROYALE stenciled on the side!” Wilson added.

More about ROADCASE ROYALE:

Led by former Prince collaborator Liv Warfield and Nancy Wilson, co-founder of Heart, ROADCASE ROYALE has a rich background in rock and R&B. Warfield, Wilson, and their bandmates bring their decades of experience from the upper echelon of the music industry to ROADCASE ROYALE, along with a renewed sense of direction and drive. Joining Wilson and Warfield are Warfield’s lead guitarist and musical director Ryan Waters and Heart veterans Dan Rothchild (bass), Ben Smith (Drums) and Chris Joyner (Keys). Each of these members shine in ROADCASE ROYALE with their various sensibilities creating the group’s sensitive, passionate, and driving rock and R&B sound.

More About Concert for America:

"Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!" is a star-studded benefit concert highlighting the diversity and hope that is America at its best. Brought to you in association with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, proceeds will go toward national organizations dedicated to civil rights for all and protecting the environment. The concert will take place at The Town Hall in New York City on January 20th, at 3:00 PM, and will be livestreamed on Facebook. Celebrities scheduled to appear include Betty Buckley, Sharon Gless, Andrea Martin, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie O'Donnell, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more!

More About the Women’s March on Austin:

“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Austin will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.”

