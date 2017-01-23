Mesothelioma Among Brake Workers This company-sponsored research was not designed to protect worker health...

Researchers from Harvard and Brown Universities have just published their reevaluation of data on the link between malignant mesothelioma and automobile brake work. They say their findings cast doubt on the validity of previous research. Surviving Mesothelioma has just posted an article on the new study. Click here to read it now.

Study authors David Egilman, MD, and Ruben Monarrez, BA, say a 2007 study commissioned by the auto industry deliberately manipulated mesothelioma statistical data to minimize the link between malignant mesothelioma and brake work.

“This company-sponsored research was not designed to protect worker health but rather to defend automobile manufacturing companies in litigation,” write Egilman and Monarrez.

Their report, published in a recent issue of the American Journal of Industrial Medicine, finds that 41 out of 78 brake-related cases of mesothelioma in the Australian Mesothelioma Surveillance Registry were among people with no other asbestos exposure.

“Any time scientific studies contradict each other, it should be a red flag for mesothelioma patients and their families that they may need to dig deeper for the truth,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. "In evaluating research, it is always advisable to consider who is behind it and what, if anything, they stand to gain."

To read more about the new study and mesothelioma risk among brake workers, see Reevaluating Mesothelioma Risk Among Brake Mechanics, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma Website.

