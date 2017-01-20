The L'VOYAGE 2017 Top 10 Exotic Jet Destinations List "Asian ultra high net worth travelers want to experience something that money can't buy at home. Each of these 10 destinations offers something unique," said Diana Chou.

Exotic and hard-to-reach destinations, such as Cuba, Madagascar and Tahiti, are among the top 10 holiday destinations recommended for Asia's well-heeled private jet travelers in 2017. The L'VOYAGE Top 10 Exotic Jet Destinations List released today bypasses ubiquitous hotspots such as Maldives and the Seychelles, and includes some unexpected locations such as Monte Carlo and Brazil.

“The idea of an exotic destination has long been defined from a western mindset. What is exotic and exciting to someone in Asia is quite different from the western viewpoint. Locations such as Cuba and Monte Carlo made the L'VOYAGE 2017 Top 10 Exotic Jet Destinations List because they offer cultural experiences that Asian travelers consider special and unique, and are difficult for them to fly directly to on commercial airlines. On the other hand, typical shortlists such as the Maldives and the Seychelles did not make the List because there is already a choice of competing high-end beach resort destinations closer to home in the Asia Pacific. This in turn, affected their selection," said Diana Chou, founder and chairman of L'VOYAGE, a Hong Kong-based private jet chartering company. “Because flying to such locations can take over 24 hours on commercial airlines, Asia's ultra high net worth travelers are more likely to charter private jets to visit such destinations. In some cases, travel times will be cut by as much as 16 hours.”

"Asian ultra high net worth travelers want to experience something that money can't buy at home. Each of these 10 destinations offers something unique. There's a bit of a snob factor in dining at one of the world’s most exciting Michelin-starred restaurants or taking a selfie against amazing natural backdrops. The more exclusive the experience, the less money is a factor for private jet travelers. Of course, safety is also another consideration and we avoided terrorist hot spots in the L'VOYAGE Top 10 Exotic Jet Destinations List," added Chou.

L'OYAGE 2017 Top 10 Exotic Jet Destinations List

1. Brazil

2. Croatia

3. Cuba

4. Ecuador

5. Fiji

6. Madagascar

7. Monte Carlo

8. Palau

9. Peru

10. Tahiti

The L'VOYAGE Top 10 Exotic Jet Destinations List was compiled by reviewing growing interest by ultra high net worth travelers for private flights to certain destinations and feedback from specialist high-end tour agencies. L'VOYAGE then shortlisted 10 destinations based on its recommendations on the locations’ “exotic” factor for Asian travelers.

Note: More information and complete fight time tables are available upon request.

About L’VOYAGE

http://www.lvoyage.aero

L’VOYAGE is a bespoke private jet chartering company based in Hong Kong with a long heritage in serving discerning corporate travelers and jet-setters. Part of a specialist business aviation group that began in 1998, L’VOYAGE offers unrivalled access to aircraft options and landing destinations, coupled with highly personalised hospitality. L’VOYAGE is also the first Wyvern approved broker in Asia, making its safety intelligence of the highest accredited standards within the region.