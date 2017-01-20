The National Sports Forum (NSF) is excited to announce the finalists for the 2017 ADchievement Awards. The National Sports Forum is the largest annual cross-gathering of sports sales, sponsorship, business development and marketing executives in North America. Each year the National Sports Forum proudly recognizes the year’s most impressive advertising campaigns in sports. The ADchievement Awards were developed to give recognition to organizations who strive for ingenuity and exemplify superior advertising. This competition receives hundreds of submissions from top teams and agencies as they compete to take home the award for the best and most effective advertising campaigns.

The competition consists of eight individual categories including, Print, Alternative Media, Sales Collateral, In-Stadium/In-Arena, Out-of-Home, Television, Social/Mobile Media, and Internet/Web-Based, as well as an Overall Award of Excellence. A judging panel, consisting of sports industry professionals and advertising experts in Southern California narrow the entries down to the six best campaigns in each category. The winners for each of the categories will be announced at the 2017 National Sports Forum in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN February 12-14.

“The ADchievement Awards showcase the year’s most creative and effective advertising campaigns within the sports industry. This year we saw some forward-thinking entries and I am very pleased to recognize these finalists,” said Ron Seaver, President of The National Sports Forum. “With so many great entries, it made it truly challenging for our panel of judges to narrow down the best six finalists in each category.”

2017 ADchievement Award Finalists:

Print: Coca-Cola, Houston Rockets (x2), Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Vikings (x2)

Alternative Media: Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Coca-Cola, Milwaukee Brewers (x2), Sacramento Kings, Tampa-Bay Lightning (7 finalists due to tie)

Sales Collateral: Coca-Cola, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Vikings, Rated i Creative, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz

In-Stadium/In-Arena: Cleveland Cavaliers, Daktronics, Minnesota Vikings, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia Flyers, The Famous Group (x2) (7 finalists due to tie)

Out-of-Home: Cleveland Cavaliers, Infinite Scale, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland A’s, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Lightning, USTA (7 finalists due to tie)

Television: Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Flyers, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers (x2), San Jose Sharks

Social/Mobile Media: Minor League Baseball, Minnesota Vikings (2), Philadelphia Flyers, San Francisco Giants, San Jose Sharks

Internet/Web-Based: Channel 1 Media, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Brewers, Minor League Baseball, Sacramento Kings, Tampa Bay Lightning

About the National Sports Forum

The National Sports Forum is the largest annual cross gathering of the top team sports marketing, sales, promotions and event entertainment executives - from throughout the broad spectrum of teams and leagues, (i.e. NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, Minor Leagues, Racing, Colleges, etc.), in North America. The Forum meets each year for three-days of networking, idea sharing and listening to the industry's top spokespeople, through numerous breakout sessions, panel discussions, networking events and keynote speeches. The National Sports Forum is overseen by a diverse Steering Committee of team, league, and industry leaders - peers that share a universal interest in meeting and learning from one another. The 22nd Annual National Sports Forum will be held February 12-14, 2017 in Minneapolis-St Paul, MN.

The National Sports Forum’s official sponsors include Budweiser, Daktronics, ReplyBuy, Ticket Galaxy, BRC Imagination Arts, and PSAV Sports & Entertainment. More information about the National Sports Forum can be found on our website at http://www.sports-forum.com.