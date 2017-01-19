Registration Now Open for Conga Connect 2017

With this year’s Conga Connect, we’re excited to bring together what will be the largest gathering of Conga users to date, to provide them with a platform to share their knowledge and experiences, and learn from one another.

Conga, a go-to application provider for businesses looking to optimize their Salesforce investment, has opened registration for the 2017 Conga Connect Conference, and encourages interested participants to take advantage of early registration discounts. Scheduled to be held March 7-9 in Orlando, Conga’s first ever user conference aims to help attendees learn how to transform and grow their organization through the power of connections: with their customers, systems and data, and across departments. Conference attendees will learn new concepts and procedures for automation to help them amplify the value of data, documents, contracts and reporting, and gain valuable knowledge of best practices and next-generation technology trends while connecting with peers, partners and Conga executives.

Sally Hogshead, a world-renowned branding expert, will deliver the keynote address at the conference and discuss how to make the most powerful first impression. Ranked the world’s top brand professional in 2016 by Global Gurus, Ms. Hogshead famously discovered a new way to measure how people perceive communication through the Fascination Personality Test. Before researching the science of fascination, she rose to the top of the advertising profession in her early 20s, writing ads that captivated millions of consumers.

In addition to Ms. Hogshead’s keynote, Conga Connect will hold general sessions and breakout sessions led by executives and Conga practitioners from leading global companies. The conference schedule will include product presentations, integration demos, customer success stories, and dynamic breakout sessions to investigate how partners and companies of all sizes can take advantage of Conga’s automation and personalization capabilities.

Conga Connect 2017 will also feature robust training opportunities via live CongaU courses, giving attendees all-access training and course credit without online class requirements and in-depth testing. Participants can earn badges and learn more about Conga’s various suite of applications from experienced Conga instructors.

“By helping users with streamlining data, document generation, contract management and reporting, Conga has become the de facto standard for organizations looking to glean the most value from their Salesforce implementation,” said Eric Wong, VP of Marketing at Conga. “With this year’s Conga Connect, we’re excited to bring together what will be the largest gathering of Conga users to date, to provide them with a platform to share their knowledge and experiences, and learn from one another.”

All attendees will also be treated to free admission to Universal Studios Marvel the evening of March 8, 2017.

The first 50 people to register will receive $300 off their registration fees with code “PRConga17.” To register, visit: http://www.regonline.com/registration/Checkin.aspx?EventID=1901985

To learn more about Conga, please visit getconga.com.

About Conga

Conga® developed its suite of enterprise-grade applications to help businesses using the Salesforce Sales Cloud remove systems and process pain points and fill the gap in Salesforce out of the box. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer – a top paid application on the AppExchange –simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 8,000 businesses in 45+ countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.