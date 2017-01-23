Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (crescentharbor.com/) today announced that it is now selling Hubbardton Forge Lighting made from hand-blown glass.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to our customers,” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

Fossett went on to explain in reference to his company now selling Hubbardton Forge Lighting made from hand-blown glass was made possible by two Vermont artisanal companies, Hubbardton Forge and AO Glass collaborating to create unique hand-blown glass for a select collection of lighting fixtures. It is the union of two Vermont neighbors who pride themselves in forward-thinking design and consummate quality, with the shared goal of turning everyday objects into art.

The company spokesman pointed out that Vermont artisans Rich Arentzen and Tove Ohlander of AO Glass have created glass art for over 20 years, honing their craft from many masters and artisans all over the world.

“It is their clear passion for the craft of blowing glass by hand and telling their story in their work that makes them an ideal partner for Hubbardton Forge,” Fossett stressed, before adding, “AO is the premier east coast manufacturer of lighting glass and design components.”

The company’s unique size, according to Fossett, enables it to provide clients with ample manufacturing capacity coupled with attentiveness to design and quality. AO also prides itself on fostering local and global partnerships with like-minded designers and clients.

For more information, please visit http://crescentharbor.com/hufo.html

