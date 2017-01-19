Onapsis As the ERP cybersecurity market matures, we are expanding our mission to transform the way that organizations approach not only their cybersecurity posture for SAP, but for Oracle ERP applications as well.

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced key highlights from another highly successful year. This not only confirms the company’s market leadership, but also further highlights the growing market need for protecting ERP systems and applications. In addition to increasing year-over-year recurring revenue by 100% for the fourth consecutive year, Onapsis added dozens of Fortune 2000 customers across the United States and Europe, representing industries including Oil & Gas, Energy and Pharmaceuticals.

“2016 marks another year of key milestones achieved by Onapsis. Our sustained hyper-growth further validates the very real urgency organization’s face to gain visibility into and proactively protect applications that run their most critical business processes. As threat actors continue to progress the methods they use to attack large organizations, we are continuing to provide the market with advanced research, technology, and processes necessary to protect against these threats and safeguard compliance programs as well as the business crown jewels,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and co-Founder, Onapsis.

2016 was a key year in the maturity of SAP cybersecurity, marked by the release of the first-ever Department of Homeland Security's US-CERT Alert on ”Exploitation of SAP Business Applications,” which urged organizations to protect their SAP platforms immediately. The Onapsis Research Labs threat intelligence efforts identified numerous global organizations that were actively being exploited through an SAP-specific vulnerability. Working alongside the DHS to release the alert, the Onapsis Research Labs helped to develop mitigation methods that SAP customers could use to ensure they were protected from this threat vector.

“As the ERP cybersecurity market matures, we are expanding our mission to transform the way that organizations approach not only their cybersecurity posture for SAP, but for Oracle ERP applications as well,” continued Nunez.

Additional key milestones for Onapsis Inc. in 2016 include:

Growth



Achieved 100%+ YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Bookings, for the fourth consecutive year.

Expanded the company to over 110 employees worldwide including significant growth for the Engineering team and the Onapsis Research Labs, moving into new offices in both Boston and Buenos Aires to accommodate for future growth.

Product Development



Continuously release bi-monthly product enhancements with the latest version being 1.8.19.

Released product integrations and Certified Applications with leading SIEM solutions including IBM QRadar and Splunk Enterprise.

Continued to develop and expand business partnerships with industry-leading companies such as Amazon Web Services, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, PwC, T-Systems and others.

Awards and Recognition



Awarded company’s second SAP product certification for SAP S/4 HANA, becoming the only cybersecurity and compliance solution in the market to officially support this next-generation SAP solution.

Joined Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) to help SAP customers securely migrate to the cloud.

Recognized as a Red Herring Top 100 Company in North America

Featured in Momentum Partner’s 2016 Cybersecurity Market Watch List as “Selected Private Companies with Tremendous Momentum.”

Invited to lecture at over 20 global conferences including, RSA Conference, Black Hat, Evanta CISO, SAP TechEd, SAP GRC and numerous technical conferences.

Continued to develop the company's IP portfolio, filing several new patent applications.

Market Leadership



Worked with the SANS Institute to produce the first-ever standard mapping the SANS 20 Critical Controls to SAP.

Co-launched the first ever Ponemon study on SAP Security.

Helped SAP fix over 50 security vulnerabilities in numerous SAP Applications and reported 30% of the “Hot News” notes released.

Hosted the 2nd annual Onapsis Roadshow Series across four cities, which combined security practitioners with Onapsis experts to discuss the evolving trends in SAP cybersecurity.

Released first-ever eBook on SAP Cybersecurity for CISOs, focusing on implementation best practices from industry-leading security executives.

Onapsis will showcase its products at the upcoming RSA Security Conference taking place February 13-17th in booth #N4127. Onapsis will also hold a briefing center presentation on Tuesday, February 14th at 12:40pm in the South Hall. More information can be found by clicking this link: https://www.onapsis.com/onapsis-rsa-2017

About Onapsis:

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’ solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cyber-security solution in the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’ context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs which continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts of the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyber-attacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms.

Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™ and Onapsis X1™ software platforms. This patented technology is recognized industry wide and has gained Onapsis the recognition as a 2015 SINET 16 Innovator.

