BayMark Health Services Acquires AppleGate Recovery

BayMark Health Services announced today that it has acquired four office-based opioid treatment facilities in Louisiana and Texas. AppleGate Recovery, established in Louisiana in 2008, is a highly successful office-based opioid treatment provider, which has become an operating division of BayMark Health Services.

“We are very excited to have the AppleGate Recovery team become a part of BayMark Health Services”, David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BayMark Health Services, noted, “Their office-based treatment setting will play an integral role in our mission to provide comprehensive medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder by adding a new treatment modality and setting to the range of services we currently offer. BayMark has always focused on providing high-quality, individualized treatment to our patients, and AppleGate offers that same level of care and commitment to the patients they serve.”

The AppleGate Recovery centers offer outpatient medication-assisted treatment, counseling and other recovery services in an office-based setting which give their patients a bit more freedom than other more highly regulated opiate treatment clinics. The philosophies of both BayMark and AppleGate, however, are very much aligned in that they strongly believe in medication-assisted treatment, that addiction is a disease and patients should be treated with dignity and respect.

Kathryn Thomas, Founding Partner of AppleGate Recovery, remarked, “AppleGate Recovery began with a simple goal of providing quality compassionate and respectful care for those suffering from the disease of opioid use disorder in an out-patient setting. We quickly realized opioid addiction is an epidemic of tsunami proportions. Expansion of our company was a priority, but we realized we simply did not have the sophistication, knowledge base and resources necessary to accomplish the vision of our company. With the professional leadership team at BayMark Health, our future seems clear and that future includes a nationwide expansion of services that will allow us to positively impact many more patients, improving their quality of life. It is thrilling to be a part of such an innovative, compassionate and professional team.”

Dr. Phillip Isherwood, co-founder and Medical Director of all Apple Gate locations, added, “We are very pleased to partner with BayMark Health Services. Their extensive experience and scale will empower AppleGate to provide services to the many adults needing quality, out-patient, personalized treatment for Substance Use Disorders.”

AppleGate Recovery centers will retain their names, and the highly competent staff that their patients have come to know and respect, which will ensure a continuity of care through this acquisition that is of the utmost importance to both the AppleGate and BayMark management teams.

About BayMark Health Services:

BayMark Health Services, headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, provides medication assisted treatment at 56 locations in 10 states, treating over 25,000 patients daily in their recovery from opiate addiction. Our outpatient programs provide medically supervised treatment for addiction to prescription pain medication and other opioids through medication-assisted treatment and counseling with an emphasis on quality, patient focused healthcare. The company’s goal is to develop a nation-wide network of high quality, customer focused facilities to address the specific needs of individuals seeking addiction treatment.