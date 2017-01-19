Genedata Launches Data Science Services for Precision Medicine

With our Data Science Services offering, we offer a full continuum of high quality, science-focused data analysis capabilities, even without investing directly in software infrastructure.

Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), today announced the launch of Data Science Services, offering on-demand, project-based expertise in omic data analysis and interpretation for the rapidly evolving field of precision medicine.

Data Science Services allows pharmaceutical R&D organizations to quickly derive scientifically- and commercially-critical conclusions from their omics-based patient profiling projects, without having to invest in software infrastructure or data analysis resources. Extensive experience of 20 years working with leading R&D organizations and the world’s top biopharmaceutical companies, coupled with the industry-leading Genedata Profiler™ platform, ensures that data science projects are executed efficiently and cost-effectively. Data Science Services clients will benefit from the transparent reporting of actionable results, enabling informed decision-making for biopharmaceutical R&D.

Genedata recognized that many companies need sophisticated analyses of their omic data in their precision medicine projects. To meet this need, Genedata has extended its business model to offer access to its scientific expertise via Data Science Services. Genedata’s experienced team of Ph.D. level biologists, bioinformaticians, and statisticians now offers in-depth analyses of omic data in close collaboration with scientists from client organizations.

Data Science Services helps pharma, biotech and other organizations to integrate and analyze complex and challenging omics-related projects such as mode-of-action, large-scale genotyping, pharmacogenomics, patient stratification, and biomarker discovery studies. The service offers detailed analyses and scientifically founded results interpretation of data from next-generation sequencing, microarray, real time-PCR, and other genomic technologies, as well as other omics such as proteomics and metabolomics, in conjunction with clinical and phenotypic data. Data Science Services scientists are experienced in a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular medicine, neurology and diabetes.

Powered by the Genedata Profiler enterprise software platform, which is used by many research organizations for translational and clinical research, Data Science Services provides organizations with comprehensive, actionable analyses that range from the initial planning and experimental design, through pre-processing and data curation, to statistical analysis and scientific interpretation of the results.

As needed, Genedata can also grant access for scientists at client organizations to the Genedata Profiler platform during the project to enable efficient and effective scientific collaboration while ensuring compliance with data privacy (such as HIPAA and EU GDPR), data standards (including CDISC), and GxP regulations.

“With our Data Science Services offering, we offer a full continuum of high quality, science-focused data analysis capabilities,” commented Dr. Othmar Pfannes, CEO of Genedata. “This continuum gives organizations great flexibility to scale their omic data analysis, maximize the value of their investment in data generation, and overcome operational bottlenecks. Clients can choose to take advantage of Data Science Services without investing directly in software infrastructure.”

