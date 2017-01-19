Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that it will be co-hosting a workshop entitled “Develop Better Oral Medicines with Lipids,” with Gattefossé, the leader in innovative excipients and drug delivery solutions to health industries worldwide. The one day event is to be held at the San Mateo Marriott San Francisco Airport Hotel, San Mateo, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The workshop will include scientific presentations and case studies from Catalent, Wollowitz Associates and Gattefossé, and is designed for drug development scientists to expand their oral drug delivery toolkit using lipid formulation strategies to solve formulation challenges, improve patient acceptability and adherence, and advance drug products to regulatory approval faster.

The event will begin with a guest presentation from Dr. Sue Wollowitz, President of Wollowitz Associated, who will discuss “Enabling Technologies for Oral Dose Form Development: Preclinical through Commercial.”

Dr. Jeff Browne, Director, Science and Technology at Catalent, will give two presentations, “Improving the Odds of Success During Early Development Using Lipid-based Systems” and “Extending the Lipid-based Technology Platform with the Patient in Mind;” while Jasmine Musakhanian, Scientific and Marketing Director at Gattefossé, will present “Defining Lipids and their Role in Oral Bioavailability Enhancement” and “Case Studies: Excipient Selection, Formulation Design, and Other Considerations.”

There will also be an opportunity for scientists attending the event to discuss active developmental programs in private with the hosts and speakers.

To find out more information, or book a place at this event, visit http://ow.ly/AJTN3086X6T

About Gattefossé

Gattefossé provides innovative excipients and drug delivery solutions to health industries worldwide. The product offer includes solubilizers, emulsifiers, bioavailability enhancers, sustained-release matrix formers, and penetration enhancers for oral, topical, injectable, vaginal, and other routes of administration. Each excipient is fully characterized by physico-chemical properties and safety profile. Guidance documents for formulation design in preclinical as well as late development stages are also available. Through a network of over 60 subsidiaries, Gattefossé strives for services that aim to simplify formulation decisions, minimize attrition rates, and shorten the drug development path. http://www.gattefosse.com

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 9,500 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™