Alcovit Announces Expansion in the American Market

Salveo for life, a company that distributes an effervescent lime-flavored drink called Alcovit from Germany, announced it is bringing its product to the United States as part of its presence to expand its market reach.

Using a formula developed and perfected over the last 25 years, Alcovit aims to reduce the productions of nasty toxins as a result of drinking alcohol, eliminating those toxins quickly, whilst supporting the immune system and the production of energy in the body, in times of stress.

Alcovit uses the natural mineral Silicate as an active ingredient, a form of Zeolite that has a natural affinity to toxins like alcohol. This has a natural binding effect, which helps to reduce the amount of alcohol the body has to physically process, which reduces some of alcohol’s negative side effects. Anyone who consumes alcohol can benefit from using Alcovit. It’s easy to use; mix it with water and enjoy its lime flavor.

By taking Alcovit, you are able to supplement your body with some of these important nutrients, which will help you to avoid many of the harmful effects of alcohol, including hangovers. Thanks to the natural mineral silicate in combination with the large range of nutrients and antioxidants, Alcovit was specifically designed to be taken before, during or after the consumption of alcohol so you feel great the next day.

By working to expand its product reach in the American market, Salveo for life will be able to deliver its product to a wider range of people in need of its benefits.

“We are thrilled to be taking this next step to expand our sales in the American market,” said Brett Mainon, Managing Director of Salveo for life and holder of the exclusive distribution right of ALCOVIT for the United States of America. “We believe there is a tremendous potential in the United States to reach out to people who would be greatly interested in our product and its benefits, and we can’t wait to get working to reach out to these new potential customers.”

“We are looking forward to our next big steps as a company as we enter a brand new market,” said Mr. Mainon. “This is an exciting time for us and Alcovit.”

For more information about Alcovit, visit http://www.alcovit.com.au.