Retrospect®, Inc., makers of award-winning Retrospect Backup & Recovery software, today announced support for newly available Amazon AWS regions Europe (London) and US West (Ohio). These new regions ensure local customers have fast access to offsite storage through Retrospect’s hybrid data protection via Amazon S3.

Amazon S3 is a great offsite storage location for critical business data. Retrospect supports all of the available storage classes: Standard, Reduced Redundancy, Infrequent Access, and Glacier. With Retrospect, customers can easily back up to Amazon S3 as part of their standard data protection strategy.

“Access to a local AWS datacenter has been one of the top of cloud backup requests from Retrospect customers,“ said Jean-Christian Dumas, Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “Now, customers in the United Kingdom are able to utilize the London AWS region for quick backups and restores while knowing their data does not leave the country.“

Amazon S3 London and Ohio regions are supported in Retrospect 11.5 for Windows and Retrospect 13.5 for Mac.