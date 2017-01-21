CoMed Health Attends Recent January ECRM Trade Show

There are many benefits that will come out of attending this trade show, and we are looking forward to putting what we have learned to work to continue building our brand - Greg Martin

CoMed Health, a South African company known for holding brands such as Natura Laboratory and Bioter Health, announced it attended the recent January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

The various brands owned by CoMed Health have achieved international recognition for a number of reasons, including their outstanding homeopathic medicines and nutritional supplements. At the recent trade show, CoMed Health representatives had the chance to sit down with some of the most important buyers in the nutritional products industry and expand their brand’s footprint.

“We were thrilled to have the chance to attend this trade show in South Carolina,” said Greg Martin, head of marketing and sales for CoMed. “The meetings we had with these buyers, as well as the chance to be surrounded by some of the top minds in the health products industry, was a tremendous opportunity for our company. These meetings were quite fruitful and will allow us to continue to expand our capabilities as a company.”

CoMed owns three popular health product brands: Natura Laboratories, Bioter Health and Brain Child. Natura Laboratories has been manufacturing and distributing homeopathic medicines in South Africa since the 1960s, and prides itself on creating natural products with integrity. Bioter Health was founded in 2002 and creates high-quality nutritional supplements to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Brain Child is a range of unique children’s supplements that fuel children’s memory, learning and good behavior.

At ECRM events, retail buyers visit suppliers in private meeting spaces to discuss product launches, marketing strategies and other initiatives.

“There are many benefits that will come out of attending this trade show, and we are looking forward to putting what we have learned to work to continue building our brand,” said Martin.

For more information about CoMed Health, visit http://www.comedhealth.co.za/.