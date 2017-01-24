IMS is pleased to be the sole metal need provider for the RuffStuff Specialties Open Pit during the event. In this capacity, they will operate a completely free Repair Zone for racers to mend their "Rock Crawlers."

California-based Industrial Metal Supply (IMS) is excited to announce their continued participation in the grueling King of The Hammers off road event. IMS will serve as a featured vendor during the week leading up to the show, and then go on to offer services during the race itself.

The weeklong event, scheduled for the week of February 3–11, 2017 in Johnson Valley, California, is one of the most brutal off road races in the world, with only about 20% of participants able to complete the course. The headline race takes place on February 10, 2017.

IMS is pleased to be the sole metal need provider for the RuffStuff Specialties Open Pit during the event. In this capacity, they will operate a completely free Repair Zone for racers to mend their “Rock Crawlers.” The repair center provides metals, as well as the ability to use welding equipment and other tools needed to make repairs to damages encountered while on the course. This community resource shop adds much convenience to teams in this high-risk race in a very remote location.

IMS is delighted to partner with several leading race teams this year, including Proving Grounds, Savvy Offroad, Jager 2337, Mitch Guthrie, Rob Maccachren, and two-time Queen of The Hammers Jessi Combs.

IMS is also excited to welcome fans and friends to stop by the Open Pit to pick up their 20% off coupons and KOH limited edition balaclava facemasks.

About Industrial Metal Supply

A true family business, Industrial Metal Supply (IMS) opened for business in 1947 when founder Norman Sherman and wife Sally began making deliveries out of the backseat of their Pontiac station wagon. Since the late 1940s the company has expanded into multiple locations, boasts more than 400,000 square feet of warehouse space, and has become one of the most respected metal suppliers on the West Coast. IMS provides rapid turnaround through next-day delivery of processed metals and same-day pick up in any one of the six stores or Will-Call. After almost 70 years there are still no minimum purchase requirements and the company continues to focus on offering superior customer service. To learn more about IMS, please visit http://www.IndustrialMetalSupply.com.

About King of The Hammers

King of The Hammers is considered the toughest one-day off road race in the world. It is the largest off-road race event in North America in terms of both competitors and spectators. It combines desert racing and rock crawling. The 11th annual KOH week will commence with Hammertown opening to the public on Friday February 3, 2017 and will continue through Saturday, February 11, 2017. The actual King of The Hammers headline race will take place on Friday, February 10, 2017.