Vast Broadband Selects NuTEQ’s GOCare™ Mobile Customer Care Solution

GOCare™ is a cloud-based, fully-integrated solution enabling interactive texting between the service provider’s back office and the customer’s mobile device. Increased competition and industry consolidation pressures operators to reduce costs without impacting customer satisfaction. GOCare clients realize significant reduction in call volumes and a virtual elimination of unnecessary truck rolls to subscriber homes. Recognized by 2015 CIO Review Magazine’s 20 Most Promising Utilities Technologies, 2015 Cable Spotlight Product of the Year Award from Cable.TMCnet.com, and Multichannel News’ 2014 Innovator Awards, GOCare automates account inquiries, mobile payments, outage notifications, scheduling changes, and transactional satisfaction surveys via SMS.

“Text messaging is a preferred form of communications today for a lot of people”, said Greg Lathum, Director of Customer Care of Vast Broadband. “We want to simplify our customers lives and their interaction with Vast. GOCare, our new mobile customer care solution, will provide ANYTIME ANYWHERE access to routine account information like appointments, outages, and billing via text. The service is free from Vast available immediately.” concluded Lathum.

“We welcome Vast Broadband to the NuTEQ family. Vast joins an increasing list of broadband providers recognizing the consumer demand for convenience and change.” stated Rick Perkins, Chief Technical Officer of NuTEQ Solutions. “GOCare offers customers alternative forms of communication to the call center, email, and stores. GOCare’s two-way capability is a unique solution proven to reduce call volumes and unnecessary truck rolls while enhancing the customer experience. We look forward to working with the Vast team to enhance the Vast subscriber experience and drive meaningful operational savings with the GOCare deployment”, concluded Perkins.

# # #