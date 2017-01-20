Through our partnership with Reflexis, we’ll help retailers understand the benefits and ROI of implementing Reflexis workforce management and real-time store operations software.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. today announced a partnership with global retail management consulting firm Connors Group. Together, Reflexis and Connors Group will help retailers across all verticals, including grocery, QSR, convenience, specialty, big box, and apparel, achieve significantly faster return on investment and drive cultural adoption leading to sustained benefits throughout the organization. Through more comprehensive implementations, Retailers will enable their teams to enhance the store experience for customers and improve store operations.

“Connors Group partners with retailers every step of the way; helping assess their challenges, implement solutions, and optimize their technology suites,” says Chris Kelly, Director, Connors Group. “Through our partnership with Reflexis, we’ll help retailers understand the benefits and ROI of implementing Reflexis workforce management and real-time store operations software, provide expertise in project management and labor standards, and help retailers continue to extract additional value from their solutions over time.”

“I have been continually impressed with the level of professionalism, knowledge, and expertise that Connors Group has brought to every interaction,” says Brett Walker, Vice President, Global Alliances and Solution Consulting, Reflexis Systems. “It’s exciting to formalize a partnership with such a reputable and trustworthy company. Our joint efforts will be focused on helping retailers obtain the highest levels of benefits from our world-class solutions.”

About Connors Group

Founded in 2008, Connors Group is a global retail management consulting firm with deep experience across all retail verticals including grocery, QSR, convenience, specialty, big box, and apparel. We partner with leading retailers to improve and sustain operational efficiencies, workforce performance, customer experience, associate engagement, and top-line sales.

Our dedicated team of experienced consultants has its roots in workforce improvement, possesses extensive field experience, and is credited with developing cutting edge workforce management tools and proven methodologies for long-term operational success. We build trusted partnerships and often serve as an extension of our clients’ teams for ongoing project work.

Connors Group, LLC. is privately held and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has additional offices in Atlanta, Denver, and New York. For more information, visit http://www.connorsllc.com.

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis is the pioneer in real-time store execution and workforce management solutions that enable retailers to execute their customer engagement strategy flawlessly and uncover profit. The Reflexis platform of real-time store execution, task management, KPI/compliance, time and attendance, and labor scheduling (including budgeting, forecasting, and employee self-service) enables retailers to align store labor/activities to corporate goals and institutionalize best-practice response to real-time metrics and alerts.

For the past 15 years, more than 200 of the world's best companies in multiple vertical categories such as retail, hospitality, and Quick Serve Restaurants have reported dramatic improvements in compliance with corporate strategies; higher productivity of corporate, field, and store employees; and increased revenue and profitability after implementing Reflexis workforce management and real-time execution solutions. Reflexis StorePulse® (patent pending) synchronizes activities with real-time KPIs, alerts, and customer demand. Stores, hotels, and restaurants can systemically execute best practices to provide a greater quality of customer engagement, leading to higher revenues.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Germany, and India, with additional sales offices in Latin America and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.reflexisinc.com. Follow Reflexis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Reflexis Systems, Inc.

David L. Andrews, (781) 493-3351

Director of Marketing Communications

Dave.Andrews(at)Reflexisinc(dot)com

OP Choudhary, 44 (0) 1256 857310

Head of Operations, EMEA

OP.Choudhary(at)Reflexisinc(dot)com

Connors Group, LLC

Chris Kelly, (724) 518-1727

Director

ckelly(at)connorsllc(dot)com