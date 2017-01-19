The Eishenhower located in The Triple Crown Community. After months of looking and researching, we found ourselves back at Maronda Homes. Maronda offered us not only the size of house we were looking for but also the quality. - Kathryn

When Maronda Homes unveiled its newly designed floorplan at the 2015 Northern Kentucky HomeFest, it turned more than a few heads.

The Eisenhower stood out amongst the competition as a prime example of what the long-time builder has quietly become known for; spacious, open concept floor plans paired with a cavalcade of options, upgrades and amenities.

The 2-story home comprises 5,100 square feet, four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, a finished lower level walkout with full social area, bar, and home theater system complete with in-wall speakers, 10’ wall mounted screen and a 1080P projector.

The Home will be open to the public, as well as the Real Estate community, on January 29th from 1 pm – 4 pm. Interested parties are welcome to get a glimpse at the limited-edition model that wowed HomeFest attendees.

Maronda Homes currently has 23 locations throughout the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, including its continued partnership with the highly anticipated 2017 Cincinnati HBA Citi-Rama coming to Woodlawn, Ohio. No matter which community, Maronda Homes guarantees a friendly face waiting to share their expertise. In addition, Maronda values its Realtor partners throughout the Cincinnati area. They understand the importance of referrals in the Realtor community, and it's their commitment to create long-lasting relationships with the areas Realtors

The Eisenhower is currently listed at $639,990. Triple Crown Country Club is located in the Richwood Ky. area. 1/4 Mile west of I-75, just off of the Richwood exit (State Route 338).

A new home is only an appointment away when you visit MarondaHomes.com.