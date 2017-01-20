Reflexis Systems, Inc. today announced a new type of partner, the Developer Partner, which extends partners the ability to develop and market applications that complement the Reflexis platform of workforce management and real-time store operations solutions. Reflexis also announced the first approved and certified Developer Partner, long-time integration and implementation services partner Nextenture, and the company’s first complementary products and services.

The new Developer Partner complements other Reflexis partner categories: Solution, Services, and Channel. Developer Partners have access to Reflexis solutions and APIs to build complementary solutions and extend services to solve specific business problems. Nextenture Help Desk Pro for Reflexis Suite and Nextenture eLearning for Reflexis Suite add additional value for retailers in their solution support and training processes.

“Retailers have unique go-to-market strategies and their businesses are constantly changing,” said Brett Walker, Vice President of Global Alliances and Solution Consulting for Reflexis. “Developer Partners bring a unique and added level of flexibility for our prospects and more than 240 customers. We are extremely selective of who we approve to become a Developer Partner, to ensure our customers get the same high level of customer satisfaction as they enjoy from Reflexis. We are therefore delighted to welcome long-time partner Nextenture as the first Developer partner.”

“Our 20-year relationship with Reflexis and our in-depth technological knowledge of their solutions is our greatest strength,” said Nikhil Kinikar, Nextenture CEO. “We are excited that Reflexis customers are already using our Help Desk, eLearning, and Application Development services within the first month of market introduction. Our vision was to become a one-stop shop for Reflexis. And with the release of our new solutions, our team has achieved it.”

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis helps retailers simplify store operations and better engage customers to uncover profit. The Reflexis platform of real-time store operations, task management, retail store auditing, time and attendance, workforce management (labor budgeting, forecasting, and scheduling), employee self-service, mobile apps, and analytics enables retailers to align store labor & activities to corporate goals and institutionalize best-practice response to real-time exceptions and alerts.

Since 2001, more than 200 of the world’s best retailers in multiple vertical categories have reported dramatic improvements in store-level compliance with corporate strategies and increased revenue and profitability after implementing Reflexis solutions.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit http://www.reflexisinc.com. Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Google+ | Instagram

About Nextenture

Nextenture (http://www.nextenture.com) facilitates retailer’s journey towards efficient store operations and optimum workforce planning using state-of-the-art software products and services. We are the one-stop-shop for a Retailer’s Reflexis journey. And, our two decades of Reflexis experience is unparalleled.

Nextenture is a Walpole, Massachusetts based privately held company with additional service locations in continental United States and software development facilities in India.

