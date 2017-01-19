With the digital landscape evolving so rapidly, it’s important to identify emerging trends in digital marketing and learn how to capitalize upon them to drive revenue and engage guests.

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) presents the 2017 HSMAI Digital Marketing Strategy Conference on February 22, at the New York Marriott Marquis. The industry’s premier digital marketing education event convenes senior leaders in hotel marketing to connect and engage in meaningful, thought-provoking conversations about the most important strategic issues facing the business. HSMAI’s 2017 Digital Marketing Strategy Conference is held the day after the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala.

“With the digital landscape evolving so rapidly, it’s important to identify emerging trends in digital marketing and learn how to capitalize upon them to drive revenue and engage guests,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO, HSMAI. “This conference delivers the most compelling and comprehensive digital marketing education for the hotel industry, and brings together key stakeholders to address the most critical trends affecting digital marketing in hotels today.”

The program will focus on helping attendees maximize their digital marketing tools – from SEO strategy to web presence, mobile, social, and more – and prepare for what the future will bring. Best practices sessions will provide specific, practical recommendations and insights that can be implemented immediately. Attendees will also be presented thought-provoking, challenging ideas that will guide strategic planning and drive long-term growth.

The HSMAI Digital Marketing Strategy Conference will offer expert speakers and engaging topics, including:

Opening General Session...with Scott Brinker, author of "Hacking Marketing: Agile Practices to Make Marketing Smarter, Faster, and More Innovative"

Regarded as a leading expert on the interplay between marketing and technology, Brinker will kick off the conference with insights on how software gives us the potential to innovate and scale marketing in highly agile ways that defy the conventional laws of gravity as we knew them in the classical marketing universe.

View from the Top

A panel of industry leaders will bring their diverse perspectives to bear on today's hotel landscape, what the future holds for digital marketing in hotels, and other important issues affecting the practice today.

2020 Lightning Round: Peer-to-Peer Case Studies and Insights

Back by popular demand, during this series of short presentations, engage with subject-matter experts and your peers to understand what digital marketing strategies are working, and in what ways. This fast paced format allows attendees to learn directly from the practitioners behind the case studies.

Closing General Session...with Geoff Ramsey, Chairman & Co-Founder, eMarketer

Ramsey is on the cutting edge of consumer, marketing, and media trends in a digital world, and he will close the conference by weaving together market data and a powerful narrative explaining the critical implications for hotel marketers.

In addition, breakout sessions will be presented in two targeted tracks. The Leadership Track is ideally suited to team leaders who wish to broaden their perspectives and better understand emerging issues and concepts that impact the financial and leadership aspects of the marketing discipline. The Best Practices Track will provide attendees with practical take-aways that can be used by digital marketing practitioners to sharpen their every-day skills and boost property performance.

View the full agenda for additional information and to register for the event.

Thank you to HSMAI’s 2017 Innovation Partner, AccorHotels.

Thank you to HSMAI’s conference partners.

Platinum: Adobe, Infor, Leonardo

Silver: Cendyn, HeBS Digital, IDeaS, Milestone Internet Marketing, Siteimprove, Tambourine, TravelClick

Bronze: Booking.com, DerbySoft, Expedia, Knowland, Rainmaker, Screen Pilot, serenata hospitality CRM, TripAdvisor, Utrip, Ve Interactive

Media: HotelNewsNow.com, Hospitality Upgrade

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at http://www.hsmai.org.