Modus, a leading provider of eDiscovery business intelligence services, today announced the successful deployment of the Amazon Web Services cloud-based solution.

After almost a year of planning, testing and migration, current and new clients and projects are now live on the new platform. This will provide Modus with the ability to scale operations and accelerate the implantation of new offerings with the highest level of security available in the industry.

“Our industry is fundamentally about delivering relevant information on time at the right cost. The recent spotlight on security has also grown in intensity and significance. Our partnership with Amazon gives us the best technology backbone in the industry as Amazon’s Web Services capabilities are significantly ahead of alternative solutions,” says Steven Horan, Modus Chairman and CEO. “Our ability to scale, provide continuous global data access, provide more flexible pricing options, protect client data and accelerate new technology offerings now exceeds even the largest companies in our industry.”

Amazon Web Services provides a cost-efficient yet secure option to those clients who no longer wish to manage their own discovery infrastructure. Combining it with Modus managed services adds instant scalability at a fraction of the cost, without the need for additional internal resources, bandwidth and IT input.

“We deploy using Amazon Web Services so that our clients can have the technological capability to seamlessly and securely support all their projects—from the smallest to the largest and from the simplest to the most complex,” says John Crites, Chief Information Officer at Modus.

The Modus cloud-based solution powered by Amazon Web Services is now live and being used for all processing, hosting, and analytics. Modus’ recent ISO 27001 certification applies to the new cloud-based solution.

Modus is an innovative eDiscovery company that helps law firms and corporations optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating pristine communication between people, processes and technologies. Modus’ advanced suite of eDiscovery and managed service solutions helps clients leverage critical business intelligence to make better-informed legal business decisions.