Vector Media Group Acquires DevDemon and Expresso Store

Vector Media Group, award-winning ExpressionEngine developers and the company behind the leading eCommerce platform CartThrob, announced today that it has acquired two businesses: the popular ExpressionEngine add-on developer, DevDemon, and another top eCommerce platform, Expresso Store.

"I am excited to see Vector Media Group take control of DevDemon," said Brad Parscale, President of DevDemon and Expresso Store parent company Giles-Parscale, Inc. "For over a decade my company has played a significant role in the ExpressionEngine community. I know many businesses rely on our products, so I am so pleased to see them end up in the best hands possible."

DevDemon is known throughout the ExpressionEngine community as the creator of invaluable add-ons like Channel Images, Channel Files, Editor, and Forms. Thousands of sites rely on the capabilities that these -- and many of DevDemon's other add-ons -- bring.

Expresso Store is an extremely popular eCommerce platform for ExpressionEngine. Developers and their clients love it for its advanced reporting, easy-to-use user interface, flexibility, and large extensibility. Expresso Store runs on sites with thousands of products and millions of pageviews; it's a reliable and adaptable choice for stores of any size.

“We intend to keep both CartThrob and Expresso Store running and dedicate time to improving each. Both products have different approaches to developing and managing an eCommerce store and we believe there's room in the market for both,” said Matt Weinberg, Co-Founder and President of Technology at Vector Media Group. "Our current plan is to upgrade Expresso Store for ExpressionEngine 3 compatibility, as well as review everything DevDemon offers, see what still needs to be updated for ExpressionEngine 3, and then focus on building out new features."

Over the next few weeks, Vector Media Group will be assuming control of support for existing and new customers, and moving the infrastructure for both DevDemon and Expresso Store to their own. Vector Media Group has developed a full-stack offering to architect, support and market eCommerce websites, from building the site and its technology infrastructure to credit card, CRM and ERP integrations, SEO, and much more. Vector Media Group is pleased to work with DevDemon and Expresso Store customers on custom work or upgrade paths to ExpressionEngine 3 and Expresso Store 3 as well as any of their future design, development, and marketing needs.

About Vector Media Group

Vector Media Group is a full service interactive digital agency located in the heart of the Flatiron District of New York City that offers clients web development, web design, and marketing services. Vector’s employees have spoken at eCommerce conferences, been featured on eCommerce podcasts, and are generally recognized as experts on server security. We're dedicated to sharing our expertise in Web and Mobile Development, Design, and Digital Marketing to help build powerful tools and campaigns that work. Our award-winning teams employ business standards with ethical best practices that drive brand growth. For more information about Vector Media Group, go to: https://www.vectormediagroup.com.