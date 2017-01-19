G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for Marketing Teams | 2017 to help small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

CRM All in One, Email Marketing and Social Media Management are the software categories that are most important for small-business marketing teams. Marketing Automation, Account-Based Marketing, Social Media Suites and Content Marketing are the software categories that are most important for mid-market and enterprise marketing teams.

AllProWebTools, OpenMoves Email Marketing Platform and Sprout Social topped the list in the small business segment. Real Magnet, DiscoverOrg, Sprout Social and Uberflip topped the list in the mid-market segment. Pardot, Marketo and Digimind Social topped the list in the enterprise segment.

“Marketing teams are tasked with crafting and delivering a company’s brand to targeted audiences,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “Modern marketing teams are agile and have a cross-channel reach which can be difficult to manage at times. Your team is likely asked to grow your company’s leads, optimize prospect and customer engagement, increase ROI and manage social media accounts for your company and that’s just scratching the surface. Software products targeted toward helping marketers can automate communications, track analytics, manage customers and manage your company’s social presence.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for Marketing Teams | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the CRM All in One, Email Marketing and Social Media Management categories were eligible for inclusion in the small-business segment of this list. Only products in the Marketing Automation, Account-Based Marketing, Social Media Suites and Content Marketing categories were eligible for inclusion in the mid-market and enterprise segments of this list.

