All of the clinical staff members at Advanced PMR are trained and licensed to provide the highest quality of rehabilitative evaluation and therapeutic services to persons of all ages who present with a broad range of disorders or impairments. The entire staff is dedicated to their patients, providing them with optimal care and compassion. They know the importance of staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and are committed to getting their patients better and achieving success in their own personal lives.

Advanced PMR is also pleased to announce the grand opening of their newest location in February 2017! They have expanded into Middlesex County and are proud to introduce the Edison, NJ office. As with all of the existing locations they will offer physical therapy, acupuncture and free transportation. You can find them along with the Immediate Care Medical Walk In of Edison where they have full time Medical Doctors on staff.

At Advanced PMR, their skilled therapists and clinicians promote a nonsurgical, holistic approach to physical well-being. At their spa-like, rehab center patients receive personal one-on-one care for optimal results. Physical Therapy Services Include:

Neurological therapy

Cardiopulmonary therapy

Orthopedic therapy

Pediatric therapy

Geriatric therapy

Sports physical therapy

Manual Therapy

Maitland Concept

McKenzie Method

Mulligan Technique

Graston Technique

Kinesio Taping

Physical therapists are individuals trained to provide evaluation and comprehensive treatment of patients of all ages, from infant to geriatric, with physical dysfunction or pain. Physical therapy is an effective treatment method dedicated to improving movement and functionality in people whose age, disease or injury has restricted them. These programs help patients recover through the use of restorative exercises that focus on:

Developing muscle strength

Flexibility

Balance

Posture,

Coordination

Overall pain relief

With their physical therapy services, they strive to promote overall health, fitness and rehabilitation to aid in the patient’s recovery through “hands-on” care and education to ultimately prevent re-injury and maximize quality of life.

They also offer Acupuncture services. Please visit the NJ Top Docs page of Moises Moris, L. Ac. for more information!

Advanced PMR is conveniently located in Linden, NJ. For more information and locations you can visit the practice’s full profile at: http://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/advanced-physical-medicine-rehabilitaton/

