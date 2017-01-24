Tryon Solutions Announces Hire of Chief Financial Officer

Fred Duyck, CPA “It’s hard to imagine a more exciting time to join Tryon Solutions. The company has seen incredible success, and I look forward to supporting its growth,” Fred Duyck, CFO at Tryon Solutions.

Tryon Solutions, Inc. (http://www.tryonsolutions.com), a leading provider of supply chain software and implementation services, announces the hire of Fred Duyck, CPA to a newly formed executive management position. Fred joined the company Jan. 9 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and is based in the company’s Raleigh headquarters.

As CFO at Tryon Solutions, Duyck is responsible for managing all financial and risk management operations, ensuring the company continues to drive growth for its business process validation software, Cycle™.

“It’s hard to imagine a more exciting time to join Tryon Solutions,” said Duyck. “The company has seen incredible success, and I look forward to supporting its growth as the company continues to develop its products, services and business processes.”

Prior to joining Tryon Solutions, Duyck served as CFO for the North Carolina Office of the Governor and the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM) in Raleigh. In this role, he advised senior leadership on the effective use and management of the $22 billion state budget. Duyck also oversaw the Governor’s Office and OSBM Fiscal Department, a role which involved developing the biennial budget, financial reporting, and policy and procedure reviews with the goal of increasing efficiencies and providing the highest quality state budgetary services to North Carolinians.

Before joining OSBM, Duyck worked at the North Carolina Industrial Commission as Chief Operating Officer, directing day-to-day operations of the statewide organization. Duyck began his career as a tax associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, earning positions of increasing responsibility there and later at Maddison & Caison, LLP. Duyck is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds both a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in accounting from North Carolina State University.

“Fred brings a strong skillset to our leadership team that extends beyond his financial expertise to include experiences in operations and personnel management,” said Marc van Welsen, CEO at Tryon Solutions. “Now more than ever, our company is positioned to build on the growth we’ve experienced while continuing to deliver the highest quality products and services to our customers.”

Duyck’s hire follows another year of strong financial performance in which Tryon Solutions saw significantly increased revenue from both its software and implementation services offerings. The company first augmented its implementation services with Cycle business process validation software in July 2015, and has since extended sales, marketing, development and operations teams to accommodate increasing interest and adoption of the software.

About Tryon Solutions

Tryon Solutions provides professional services and software solutions for JDA® (formerly RedPrairie®) supply chain applications. Tryon Solutions has extensive experience with end-to-end implementations, upgrades and optimization services for Warehouse Management Systems and associated solutions, such as Transportation Management Systems, Workforce Management, parcel, automation and other logistics execution software applications.

In additional to providing implementation services, Tryon Solutions developed Cycle™ business process validation software to help customers achieve operational assurance without the need for advanced training or technical expertise. Through partnering with customers, Tryon Solutions helps logistics teams leverage its services and solutions to increase productivity, reduce risk and optimize operations across their supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.tryonsolutions.com.