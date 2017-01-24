SUN Automation Group® has a deep passion to innovate and provide value to customers through superior technology.

Innovations w/Ed Begley Jr. is excited to announce that it will feature SUN Automation Group® in an upcoming episode, airing summer 2017. Dates and show times TBA.

This segment will feature SUN Automation Group® and its mission to design, build and deliver innovative, quality solutions and provide unparalleled service to enhance customer value, while creating a great place to work.

“What began in a small townhouse in northern Baltimore County has grown to become one of the most respected equipment and development companies serving a massive global corrugated industry,” said Michael Devine, Senior Producer for the Innovations series. “SUN Automation Group® has a deep passion to innovate and provide value to customers through superior technology. We look forward to exploring this topic.”

From innovative equipment to customer-focused support, SUN Automation Group® is a trusted partner in the corrugated industry for feeding, printing and converting needs.

“We’ve been an industry leader for over 30 years and have made great investments and efforts over the years to become a trusted industry resource,” says Greg Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing, SUN. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to share our work and story through the coveted Innovation TV Series.”

About SUN Automation Group®:

SUN Automation Group® is a global industry leader providing corrugated box plants with innovative equipment for feeding, printing and converting. The wide range of products are proven solutions for increasing production, efficiency, and profitability. With 24/7 on-site technical support, SUN Automation is known for its exceptional service and care. Headquartered outside of Baltimore, MD, SUN Automation has service centers around the globe. To keep up to date with SUN Automation’s innovations and news, visit http://www.sunautomation.com or contact directly at info(at)sunautomation(dot)com.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michael Devine at (866) 496-4065 x 824 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTelevision(dot)com.