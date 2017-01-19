Lovell Joins Stanley Consultants as Senior Project Manager

Kevin Lovell “I was attracted by Stanley Consultants’ excellent reputation that spans across multiple USACE districts. The company is large enough to punch above its weight class but small enough to be nimble and responsive to client needs.” Kevin Lovell

Kevin Lovell has joined Stanley Consultants as a Senior Project Manager. Assigned to the Federal and International Group, his focus is on project and program management for Department of Defense projects worldwide. Stanley Consultants is a consulting engineering firm that provides program management, planning, engineering, environmental, and construction services worldwide. Lovell is based in the firm’s Chicago office.

After a distinguished 21-year career, Lovell recently retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as the Chicago District Deputy Commander. He was second in command of the 200-person organization and oversaw an annual $150 million design and construction program. Prior to that he was the first Engineering Analyst to serve in the Army’s Office of Business Transformation at the Pentagon and helped establish the Army’s Energy Initiative Office.

The new position with Stanley Consultants fits Lovell like a glove. “The company’s areas of focus – military, water/wastewater, energy – were my areas of focus at the USACE,” said Lovell. “I was attracted by Stanley Consultants’ excellent reputation that spans across multiple USACE districts. The company is large enough to punch above its weight class but small enough to be nimble and responsive to client needs.”

During his military career Lovell was awarded three Army Bronze Stars, and multiple Meritorious Service and Campaign Medals. This including a Bronze Star for leading the first engineering unit to deploy to central Asia after 9/11, which was the first Army construction unit to deploy equipment by air.

He is active in the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), currently serving on the organization’s National Board of Direction and national committees. He remains active in the local SAME Chicago Post, and is active in the local International Facility Management Association (IFMA) post. Lovell is also a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI.)

Lovell is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette University, and a master’s degree in management, with a project management concentration, from the University of Maryland University College. He is a certified Project Management Professional.

