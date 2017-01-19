Yamaha MONTAGE OS 1.5 "The latest OS makes MONTAGE that much more powerful. We can't wait to hear the music people make with it!" Nate Tschetter, marketing manager, music production, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha today released the second free firmware update (v1.5) to its popular line of MONTAGE synthesizers. The update adds features that enhance the instrument’s sound, dynamic control and workflow.

MONTAGE is the latest flagship synthesizer from Yamaha. With over 40 years of innovation, MONTAGE takes sound, control and workflow to a new high. OS v1.5 adds both new features and new content to inspire musicians more. Plus, it's a free download for all MONTAGE owners.

The new OS improves the Rotary Speaker effect and adds new organ Performances. New dynamic processor effects provide even more tonal character and dynamic control.

Control enhancements provide even more ways to use the Assignable buttons and Super Knob. With the OS update, they now carry more linkage options for players’ creative parameters. Improved Auto Beat Sync lets MONTAGE players jam with live drums or tracks. External MIDI Scene control is now possible, perfect for use with Ableton Live. Additionally, users can create or recall Favorites with the press of a button. A new Performance View feature allows visualization of split points, layers and more.

New workflow features allow even easier Part copy and navigation. Players are better able to control and track USB audio input volume. An improved backup file system lets users store and recall all their data in a single file.

“MONTAGE is a great synthesizer for all kinds of users. If you need amazing imitative instruments like pianos and strings, you’ve got it. If you need super-deep synthesis and controllability, you’ve got that too. Tie it together with an intuitive user interface and you have an instrument that serves a lot of needs.” said Nate Tschetter, marketing manager, music production, Yamaha Corporation of America. “The latest OS makes MONTAGE that much more powerful. We can’t wait to hear the music people make with it!”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha MONTAGE Firmware v1.5 is a free update currently available to all MONTAGE users.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/Montage

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.