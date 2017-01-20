The changes we made to the website will allow users to have more control when searching for motors and gearboxes. Ed Tullar, Sales and Marketing Manager

Groschopp Inc. recently launched a website update that focuses on user experience and product expansion. The website, http://www.groschopp.com, adds more than 25 new product category pages.

“The changes we made to the website will allow users to have more control when searching for motors and gearboxes,” said Ed Tullar, Groschopp’s Sales and Marketing Manager. “We also changed the landing pages for our resources and blogs to provide a navigation system similar to what we are used to on our phones and tablets.”

Some of the key changes to expect are as follows:

25+ New Product Category Pages

Groschopp’s previous website update focused heavily on creating a motor search tool that was more user-friendly than many others in the industry. With the new launch, Groschopp has added more than 25 new product pages to help visitors find exactly what they are looking for. The product page has been modified to show a hierarchy of products for easy navigation.

Tablet Style Landing Pages

With tablets and phones becoming more common in the workplace, Groschopp wanted to create a website that would integrate naturally with what many people are already using. The blog and resources landing pages have been redesigned with a grid menu.

Related Items Feature

The updated site will include a section on each individual motor and gearmotor page that displays related items such as motor controls, encoders, brakes, etc. so users can quickly add the items they need.

Additional features



3D models and prints on every product page

Speed-Torque-Power (STP) unit conversion calculator

Videos, blogs, whitepapers and other educational resources

Motor search tool and customization options

If you would like to know more about this topic, please call the Groschopp sales team at 712-722-4135 or browse the website with the following link: http://www.groschopp.com/.