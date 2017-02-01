Lincor Inc. to Exhibit at HIMSS 2017 Health Pavillion

“Through cutting-edge technology, we are able to ensure that patients stay connected and informed, creating a positive patient experience throughout the continuum of care.”

Lincor, Inc. is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at the HIMSS 2017 Intelligent Health Pavilion™ to be held in Orlando from February 19th to 23rd, 2017. Lincor supports the Intelligent Health Pavilion’s goal to raise the level of awareness and educate healthcare professionals on the adoption of new technologies.

As an exhibitor, Lincor will be showcasing their patient engagement software in two hospital rooms. The first room will feature Lincor’s personal tablet complete with a full array of clinical applications that improve efficiency and communication between the patient and physicians. The second room will showcase Lincor’s HDTV delivery model as well as mobile device capabilities.

Chris Cashwell, CEO of Lincor added, “Lincor is excited to be a part of HIMSS17. As consumerism of healthcare continues to evolve, our mission has always been to stay one step ahead. Patients expect access to many resources regarding education and treatment options, as well as access to their clinical records…even after leaving the hospital. Our patient engagement platform is defining the way that patients communicate with their care team and family members, allowing for meaningful conversations regarding individual care plans. This leads to improved efficiencies for the hospital and better outcomes for the patient.”

Creating an integrated space with nearly 100 proven healthcare technologies and solutions, the Intelligent Health Pavilion is located at Hall E, booth 8361. The Intelligent Health Pavilion brings together not only RFID and RTLS technology firms and their many use cases, but also new and complementary technologies such as Auto-Id, barcoding, biometrics, mobile device, NFC, robotics, sensors, software and wireless technology firms all at one easy, accessible location.

“We welcome the opportunity to be a part of the 2017 Intelligent Health Pavilion and showcase Lincor’s patient engagement software,” said Derek Hunley, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. “Through cutting-edge technology, we are able to ensure that patients stay connected and informed, creating a positive patient experience throughout the continuum of care.”

The Intelligent Medical Home was launched in 2014 as part of the Intelligent Health Pavilion. Along with the Intelligent Hospital, the Pavilion’s Medical Home showcases relevant use cases, a combination of both smart home (consumer oriented) technologies, and clinical technologies that have been successfully deployed in smart homes, hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

To learn more about Lincor, visit Hall E, booth #8361 during HIMSS17 or go to: IHAHIMSS2017 for more information.

ABOUT LINCOR INC.

Lincor Solutions is the global leader in patient engagement technology. Through its state-of-the-art LINC Technology, Lincor transforms the patient experience by bringing interactive education, communication and entertainment technology directly to the bedside. Empowering patients helps hospitals achieve better patient engagement, satisfaction, and clinical outcomes.