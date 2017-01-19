Pacific Union Financial, LLC continues to expand its national footprint and enhance the management team with the hiring of two Retail Regional Vice Presidents, Ron Agasar and Christopher Jensen.

“2016 was an extraordinarily successful year for Pacific Union Financial and we are on target to have an equally successful 2017. A part of our 2017 success will include the build out of a strong leadership component that provides the best possible support to our sales teams,” said John Hummel, Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Lending. “Hiring two experienced Regional Vice Presidents is instrumental in this goal,” Hummel added.

Ron Agasar has more than 30 years of experience in retail mortgage management. He has served in a divisional leadership role for the last ten years with Franklin American Mortgage and will lead Pacific Union’s Northeast Region in its expansion, recruiting and production strategies.

“I have worked in this industry for over three decades and have witnessed industry highs and lows. I understand that strong leadership is imperative for company stability and growth. I look forward to joining the seasoned, intelligent and ambitious leadership team at Pacific Union,” Agasar said.

Christopher Jensen also joins the Pacific Union Retail channel as a Regional Vice President in the Mountain Region. Previously, Mr. Jensen was Senior Vice President of Sales at Castle & Cooke, overseeing 40 retail branches. Most recently, he was National Director at Primary Residential, working to develop a direct to market division. He brings a vast knowledge of the industry and sales strategies and will lead the region’s sales and recruiting initiatives.

“I look forward to continuing my career with Pacific Union Financial. The company’s strategy for growth is exciting and I’m ready to get started on the build-out of the Mountain region’s personnel and production,” Jensen said.

About Pacific Union Financial

Pacific Union Financial, LLC is a full-service mortgage company located in Irving, Texas, with fulfillment centers in Texas, California, Virginia, and North Carolina and over 35 branches across the country. We originate and purchase residential mortgage loans through Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent channels in addition to servicing a $23 Billion portfolio. Pacific Union Financial offers white glove service for borrowers with best to bruised credit. Visit http://www.PacificUnionFinancial.com today to see how we work hard to make mortgage easy.

