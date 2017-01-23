Jason Grimes - Vice President, Business Development

EXTEND Resources, a business and legal solutions company specializing in contract management, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and other managed information processing services, today announced that Jason Grimes has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development.

In his role, Jason leads all business development efforts for the company. Jason and his team work in close collaboration with clients to design and deliver the ideal blend of processes, technologies, and resources to help them power performance and achieve their goals.

Before joining EXTEND, Jason led Aderant’s new business sales team as Director of Business Development for North America. During his tenure, his team helped dozens of large firms upgrade their business management platform, with integrated business intelligence, matter management, and financial management components. In an earlier role at Seal Software, Jason assisted one of the world’s largest information companies locate and manage thousands of contracts across the enterprise’s content repositories.

In addition to a history of successful sales leadership, Jason is also an attorney and a legal technology and services visionary. Jason has published several articles in legal and legal technology journals and is a regular participant in panel discussions on the intersection of law and business.

“EXTEND is pleased to have an experienced business and legal services veteran as a member of our team,” said Howard Hoffmann, chief executive officer of EXTEND Resources. “Jason’s thorough understanding of business and legal processes and technologies, along with his in-depth knowledge in the areas of contract management, eDiscovery, and information management, brings tremendous value to our clients.”

For more information about Jason’s background and experience, view his complete biography at ExtendResources.com.

About EXTEND Resources

EXTEND Resources solves a fundamental problem many organizations face: How to do more with less. As a professional services and solutions company specializing in business and legal process optimization, contract management, and cybersecurity, clients rely on EXTEND to help them increase productivity, enhance efficiency, and generate valuable results. EXTEND’s executives have many decades of combined expertise in business management, legal technology, and global outsourcing. To learn how EXTEND can help you power performance, visit ExtendResources.com and follow the company on Twitter at @ThinkExtend.