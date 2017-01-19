Yamaha SLG200NW Silent Guitar "The SLG200NW perfectly fulfills the needs of classical guitarists seeking a professional-quality instrument that doubles as a travel and practice guitar," says Dennis Webster, Yamaha.

Yamaha today introduced the latest entry into its esteemed line of Silent instruments with the SLG200NW Silent Guitar. The SLG200NW updates the highly successful SLG130NW, a unique instrument featuring traditional classical neck construction that facilitates a genuine classical guitar-playing experience.

Like its predecessor, the SLG200NW’s bodiless design results in an acoustic sound that is 90 percent quieter than a conventional classical guitar. This difference makes it ideal for practicing without disturbing others, whether listening through the included stereo earphones connected to its onboard preamp, or simply using the unamplified sound in the room.

The SLG200NW builds on that success with the introduction of an even more elegant body design and the addition of a proprietary SRT Powered pickup and microphone modeling system, featuring onboard reverb and chorus.

SRT Powered is a new system designed to recreate the body resonance of an acoustic guitar in a bodiless guitar. Yamaha developed SRT Powered in collaboration with recording artists to create a system tailored to the unique properties of the new SLG body and modeled after the tones of a high-end Yamaha acoustic guitar, captured using a carefully selected microphone in a professional recording studio environment.

By reproducing the sound of an acoustic guitar right down to its natural sustain and decay, guitarists experience the genuine body resonance, body tone and ambience of an acoustic guitar. SRT Powered sound can even be mixed with the sound from the instrument’s piezo pickups, allowing guitarists to be even more flexible in their creative endeavors.

Additionally, the detachable top section of the instrument’s frame makes it the perfect travel guitar, as its accompanying luxury gig bag is compact enough to fit easily into an aircraft’s overhead compartment with room to spare.

“The SLG200NW perfectly fulfills the needs of classical guitarists seeking a professional-quality instrument that doubles as a travel and practice guitar, while also meeting the critical sound requirements of recording and live performance,” says Dennis Webster, acoustic guitar marketing manager, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Other features include a built-in chromatic tuner and an AUX input with a dedicated volume control for connecting an external audio player, making it possible to play along with, or simply to listen to, music.

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha SLG200NW ($1,100 MSRP) will ship in April 2017.

The Yamaha SLG200NW ($1,100 MSRP) will ship in April 2017.

