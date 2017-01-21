Santa Rosa Orthopaedics (SRO) announces new office opening in Petaluma

SRO Petaluma Office

Santa Rosa Orthopaedics (SRO) is excited to announce the opening of its new medical office in Petaluma, located at 167 Lynch Creek Way. The Petaluma office features three comfortable patient exam rooms, one full-service casting room, access to SRO sports medicine and rehabilitation services and on-site x-ray services. Two multi-specialist orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Neema Pourtaheri and Dr. Dominic Mintalucci represent the professional orthopaedic care team at the new site, who together will provide the most up-to-date, medically appropriate treatment. A full range of services will be provided to patients at the new location including;



general orthopaedics

shoulder and elbow

hand and upper extremity

The SRO team treatment model extends to the new location under Dr. Mintalucci and Dr. Pourtaheri, and focuses on diagnostics and meticulous surgical details in addition to carefully monitored post-surgical recovery. A collaborative approach in treatment helps to assure quality of care and delivers successful results for patients. Services at the Petaluma office incorporates on-site diagnostic x-ray and SRO’s fully automated and HIPAA-compliant electronic records system coordinated to achieve the highest level of patient recovery.

About Dr. Pourtaheri

Dr. Neema Pourtaheri is a board certified and fellowship trained orthopaedic surgeon who brings invaluable medical expertise to the SRO team. He has trained alongside some of the world’s finest orthopaedic surgeons and in highly versed in the latest advancements in shoulder and elbow care. In addition, he practices general orthopaedics including arthroscopy, fracture care, joint replacement, reverse total shoulder replacement and total shoulder & elbow replacement with a focus on minimally invasive procedures. Dr. Pourtaheri also performs Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections to advance healing and pain relief when standard treatments are not as effective.

About Dr. Mintalucci

Board-certified, fellowship trained orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dominic Mintalucci specializes in microsurgical, hand and upper extremity surgery. He also co-directs The Hand Center at SRO alongside Dr. Kai-Uwe Mazur. Dr. Mintalucci has trained in the most advanced surgeries Including Tenex medial epicondylitis (Golfers elbow), lateral epicondylitis (Tennis elbow), Achilles tendon, and elbow surgeries. He also performs Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections for quicker healing and pain relief as an alternative to surgery when standard treatments fall short.

About SRO

The Santa Rosa Orthopaedic Medical Group (SRO) believes that improved patient outcomes result from two essential factors: specialized expertise and comprehensive care. A recognized Center of Excellence serving North Bay patients for more than 62 years, SRO’s board-certified and fellowship trained subspecialists combine extensive knowledge and experience with innovative surgical techniques. The professional team comprised of physicians, medical assistants, physical and occupational therapists and staff work together to ensure that each patient benefits from an extraordinary continuum of care.

For more information about SRO surgeons and services, visit srortho.com. Call 707.546.1922 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Pourtaheri or Dr. Mintalucci.