The Little Gym to Open New Franchise in Cypress

The Little Gym of Cypress We’re thrilled to bring our curriculum to children in the Cypress area. Children love our classes and The Little Gym is a fun place for them to play, learn and grow.

The Little Gym's core curriculum is based upon its three-dimensional learning style, which aims to grow social, problem-solving, and physical skills, while building confidence in a Seriously Fun environment. The curriculum includes gymnastics, sports skills, dance, and mommy and me classes for children between the ages of four months and 12 years.

The owners are excited to open a new The Little Gym in Cypress.

The Little Gym of Cypress is now enrolling students for February 2017. For more information visit http://www.thelittlegym.com/CypressTX .

About The Little Gym:

With over 300 locations worldwide, The Little Gym is the premiere learning and development center for kids ages four months through twelve years old. For more than 35 years, instructors at The Little Gym have nurtured happy, confident kids through a range of programs including parent/child classes, gymnastics, dance and sports skills development, along with other extras like camps, Parents' Survival Nights and Awesome Birthday Bashes.

The Little Gym of Cypress is located at 27200 Highway 290, Suite 170, Cypress, Texas 77433.

Phone: 281-861-4626