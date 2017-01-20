With deep integration into some of the largest LMS and CRM enterprise technologies in the world, Bunchball continues to provide value-added services for SAP SuccessFactors clients who are striving to increase their user engagement

Bunchball, the engagement and performance solution behind the world’s most powerful motivation programs, today announced their partnership with TalenTeam, a leading London-based consulting partner and value-added reseller (VAR) of SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Together, Bunchball and TalenTeam will deliver innovative Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions that increase productive behaviors and engage employees across the entire enterprise to clients in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

“With deep integration into some of the largest LMS and CRM enterprise technologies in the world, Bunchball continues to provide value-added services for SAP SuccessFactors clients who are striving to increase their user engagement,” said John Gevisser, VP of Channel and Alliances for Bunchball. “We have found that even the most robust LMS solutions fall short when it comes to delivering an engaging experience for the end user, leading to ineffective and poorly adopted e-Learning programs. We are proud to be partnering with TalenTeam to help their SuccessFactors clients in the UK and Europe.”

Bunchball’s Engage Partner Program enables partners to proactively manage client needs by supporting an array of resources, aiding in the delivering of real-time data-driven behavior change and client management.

Sandeep Nahata, TalenTeam’s Founder and CEO, comments: “We are really excited about our partnership with Bunchball as they are the leader and innovator of engagement technology powered by gamification. This collaboration combines our HCM expertise with state-of-the-art technology, industry-specific trends, and support and implementation of gamification within Europe. Since employee engagement is one of the major challenges faced by organizations today, TalenTeam and Bunchball help to reignite this within an organization’s workforce by advising best practice gamification strategies.”

The key to Bunchball’s engagement and performance solution is gamification. Gamification drives employee autonomy, mastery, purpose, progress, and social interaction — the five intrinsic human motivators that help people perform better and work toward a common and attainable goal. Bunchball works across the most critical employee-facing technology, bridging the gap between strategy and action. When in place, it’s a sustainable and proven way to drive performance while creating an ideal, productive employee experience.

Over 320 clients use Bunchball’s Nitro suite. Bunchball is the inventor of the first and only definitive gamification patent, "Gamification as a service."

