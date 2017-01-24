Patented Technology Allows AppGate to Create a “Segment of One” for Superior Access Control It’s a great honor to announce Cryptzone as one of the 20 Most Promising AWS Solution Providers in 2016. -- Jeevan George, Managing Editor, CIOReview

CIOReview today announced that Cryptzone, the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) company, has been recognized as one of the top 20 Amazon Web Services (AWS) solution providers of 2016 and has been featured on the cover of CIOReview Magazine.

Cryptzone earned the CIOReview ranking for AppGate, its Software-Defined Perimeter solution. AppGate is purpose-built for the AWS environment. It is an identity-centric network security solution that dynamically creates a secure, encrypted network segment of one that’s tailored for each user session. AppGate dramatically simplifies the cloud resource user access problem and eliminates IP-based over-entitled network access. It secures third-party and privileged user access for hybrid environments, including AWS and Azure.

“It’s a great honor to announce Cryptzone as one of the 20 Most Promising AWS Solution Providers in 2016,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview.

“This award is further validation of Cryptzone’s mission to make a Software-Defined Perimeter achievable for any organization, regardless of size or where they choose to host their infrastructure,” said Paul Campaniello, CMO of Cryptzone. “Traditionally, only large organizations building and hosting their own infrastructure had the luxury of creating an SDP. Cryptzone now brings that same option to companies, of all sizes, that want to leverage the efficiency and scalability of AWS, or Azure, as they grow their business.”

